DUBUQUE — The University of Dubuque congratulates the following local students on being named to the Fall Semester 2020 Academic Dean’s List.
Bellevue
Nathan Brinker
Keily Davis
Mark Eganhouse
Amanda Holm
Nyla Kahl
Kennedy Michels
Payton Quagliano
Makinlee Roeder
Shabnam Schmidt
Kylee Unke
Bryant
Audrey Morris
Camanche
Hollie Lind
Clinton
Katelyn Howe
Trey McAleer
Lauren Pedersen
Brenna Seeser
Dawson Tubbs
DeWitt
Kaitlyn Frick
Jared Haack
Blake Lindsly
Hannah Niemann
Erie, Illinois
Lexus Georgean
Joshua Hammer
Fulton, Illinois
MiKayla Medendorp
Lanark, Illinois
Braydin Preston
Lost Nation
Callie Feuss
Autumn Sedgwick
Maquoketa
Megan Collister
Aziz Eshtrefi
Chloe Fields
Tamara Koontz
Miles
Lexee Stoll
Milledgeville, Illinois
Kira Finifrock
Preston
RaeAnn Carlson
Rock Falls, Illinois
Dacotah Lowrance
Savanna, Illinois
Hailey Barsema
Caleb Stines
Aiden Sullivan
Joseph Woods
Thomson, Illinois
Hunter Jensen
To be named to the dean’s list, a student must earn a grade-point average of 3.5 or higher on a 4.0 scale for that semester.
