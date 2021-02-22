Education digest logo

DUBUQUE — The University of Dubuque congratulates the following local students on being named to the Fall Semester 2020 Academic Dean’s List.

Bellevue

Nathan Brinker

Keily Davis

Mark Eganhouse

Amanda Holm

Nyla Kahl

Kennedy Michels

Payton Quagliano

Makinlee Roeder

Shabnam Schmidt

Kylee Unke

Bryant

Audrey Morris

Camanche

Hollie Lind

Clinton

Katelyn Howe

Trey McAleer

Lauren Pedersen

Brenna Seeser

Dawson Tubbs

DeWitt

Kaitlyn Frick

Jared Haack

Blake Lindsly

Hannah Niemann

Erie, Illinois

Lexus Georgean

Joshua Hammer

Fulton, Illinois

MiKayla Medendorp

Lanark, Illinois

Braydin Preston

Lost Nation

Callie Feuss

Autumn Sedgwick

Maquoketa

Megan Collister

Aziz Eshtrefi

Chloe Fields

Tamara Koontz

Miles

Lexee Stoll

Milledgeville, Illinois

Kira Finifrock

Preston

RaeAnn Carlson

Rock Falls, Illinois

Dacotah Lowrance

Savanna, Illinois

Hailey Barsema

Caleb Stines

Aiden Sullivan

Joseph Woods

Thomson, Illinois

Hunter Jensen

To be named to the dean’s list, a student must earn a grade-point average of 3.5 or higher on a 4.0 scale for that semester.

