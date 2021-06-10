CLAS College Commencement
Justin A. Torner

IOWA CITY — More than 7,000 undergraduate students at the University of Iowa were named to the dean’s list for the 2021 spring semester.

Local students named to the dean’s list, in alphabetical order, are:

Olivia Ahlberg, DeWitt

Erica Alex, Rock Falls, Illinois

Charlie Bell, Lost Nation

Maddielyn Beuthien, Grand Mound

Nathan Bieber, DeWitt

Nyah Block, Lanark, Illinois

Nicole Blodig, Long Grove

Zachary Bohle, Clinton

Isaac Brewer, Long Grove

Alexis Burken, Clinton

Haley Burken, Clinton

Braden Carr, Delmar

Rylee Clark, Lowden

Elizabeth Conroy, Preston

Taylor Copp, Long Grove

Halle Davis, Clinton

Rachel Duray, DeWitt

Seth Edens, Clinton

Felicity Ernst, DeWitt

Alexandra Eversoll, Clinton

Katie Fox, DeWitt

Chandler Gannon, Wheatland

Tobi Garcia, Sterling, Illinois

Dimitri Gatzios, Lost Nation

Jaiden Goodman, Camanche

Emily Hainstock, Lost Nation

Drew Hambly, Long Grove

Evan Harden, Clinton

Noah Hayton, DeWitt

Leah House, Oxford Junction

Ryann Hubbart, Clinton

Carleigh Jefford, DeWitt

Zoey Jenkins, Preston

Cassie Johnson, Thomson, Illinois

Brianna Jorge, DeWitt

Delaney Kilburg, Long Grove

Sara Kilburg, Preston

Jakob Kindle, Polo, Illinois

Annette Kinkaid, Camanche

Vivienne Kruse, Clinton

KayLee Kuehl, DeWitt

Benjamin Lange, Goose Lake

Max Lemke, Camanche

Gillian Lenth, Welton

Gretchen Lenth, Welton

Brett McCartt, Lost Nation

Gentry McEwen, DeWitt

Zachary Merkel, Clinton

Courtney Miller, DeWitt

Meagan Moore, Rock Falls, Illinois

Kami Nagle, Long Grove

Carly O’Connor, DeWitt

Samuel O’Connor, DeWitt

Kira Price, Clinton

Laura Richards, Clinton

Matthew Roling, DeWitt

Madison Rush, Clinton

Grace Sandrock, Sterling, Illinois

Holly Smith, Milledgeville, Illinois

Reece Sommers, Long Grove

Kate Struble, Clinton

Abby Stuedemann, Clinton

Grace Tubbs, Clinton

Jaxon White, Camanche

Abbygale Willging, Camanche

Roban Worrick, DeWitt

