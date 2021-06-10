IOWA CITY — More than 7,000 undergraduate students at the University of Iowa were named to the dean’s list for the 2021 spring semester.
Local students named to the dean’s list, in alphabetical order, are:
Olivia Ahlberg, DeWitt
Erica Alex, Rock Falls, Illinois
Charlie Bell, Lost Nation
Maddielyn Beuthien, Grand Mound
Nathan Bieber, DeWitt
Nyah Block, Lanark, Illinois
Nicole Blodig, Long Grove
Zachary Bohle, Clinton
Isaac Brewer, Long Grove
Alexis Burken, Clinton
Haley Burken, Clinton
Braden Carr, Delmar
Rylee Clark, Lowden
Elizabeth Conroy, Preston
Taylor Copp, Long Grove
Halle Davis, Clinton
Rachel Duray, DeWitt
Seth Edens, Clinton
Felicity Ernst, DeWitt
Alexandra Eversoll, Clinton
Katie Fox, DeWitt
Chandler Gannon, Wheatland
Tobi Garcia, Sterling, Illinois
Dimitri Gatzios, Lost Nation
Jaiden Goodman, Camanche
Emily Hainstock, Lost Nation
Drew Hambly, Long Grove
Evan Harden, Clinton
Noah Hayton, DeWitt
Leah House, Oxford Junction
Ryann Hubbart, Clinton
Carleigh Jefford, DeWitt
Zoey Jenkins, Preston
Cassie Johnson, Thomson, Illinois
Brianna Jorge, DeWitt
Delaney Kilburg, Long Grove
Sara Kilburg, Preston
Jakob Kindle, Polo, Illinois
Annette Kinkaid, Camanche
Vivienne Kruse, Clinton
KayLee Kuehl, DeWitt
Benjamin Lange, Goose Lake
Max Lemke, Camanche
Gillian Lenth, Welton
Gretchen Lenth, Welton
Brett McCartt, Lost Nation
Gentry McEwen, DeWitt
Zachary Merkel, Clinton
Courtney Miller, DeWitt
Meagan Moore, Rock Falls, Illinois
Kami Nagle, Long Grove
Carly O’Connor, DeWitt
Samuel O’Connor, DeWitt
Kira Price, Clinton
Laura Richards, Clinton
Matthew Roling, DeWitt
Madison Rush, Clinton
Grace Sandrock, Sterling, Illinois
Holly Smith, Milledgeville, Illinois
Reece Sommers, Long Grove
Kate Struble, Clinton
Abby Stuedemann, Clinton
Grace Tubbs, Clinton
Jaxon White, Camanche
Abbygale Willging, Camanche
Roban Worrick, DeWitt
