IOWA CITY — More than 870 undergraduate students at the University of Iowa have been named to the President's List for the 2022 fall semester.
President's List status was earned by only two first-year undergraduates during the 2022 fall semester at Iowa, 133 second-year students, 270 third-year students and 405 fourth-year students.
Local students named to the list are:
Clinton: Zachary Bohle, Elle Davis, Evan Harden, Madisen Herch, Ryann Hubbart, Kira Price
DeWitt: Katie Fox, Wyatt Sailer, Keaton Zeimet
Long Grove: Kami Nagle, Kaitlyn Stick-Mueller
Sabula: Evan Meyer
Welton: Gretchen Lenth
