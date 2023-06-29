IOWA CITY — More than 7,100 undergraduate students at the University of Iowa were named to the Dean's List for the 2023 spring semester.
Local students named to the list are:
Camanche: Isabella Sager, Natalie Goble, Lucas Dahl
Calamus: Carter Dwyer
Clinton: Brooke Mulholland, Elle Davis, Ellie Rickertsen, Emma Milder, Evan Harden, Gabriela Panettiere, Zachary Bohle, Viviana Ramirez, Kira Price, Laura Richards, Luana Rasga Rozante, Madisen Herch, Michelle Powell, Molly Shannon, Ryann Hubbart, Sarah Osaro
DeWitt: Alexa Finley, Alexander Tuttle, Benjamin Alger, Carleigh Jefford, Cassidy Smith, Hannah VanderHeiden, Henna VanHorn, Inari Alcaraz, Josie Rempt, Kamryn Paulsen, Katie Fox, Lauren Cooper, Paul Duray, Payton Preston, Payton Walker, Roban Worrick, Megan Lindsly, Molly Schneider, Wyatt Sailer, Sean Holmes
Erie, Illinois: Blake Misfeldt
Fenton, Illinois: Shea Winters
Fulton, Ill.: Adelie Mure-Ravaud, Cailyn Piercy, Suvraj Grewal
Grand Mound: Brianna Davisson, Maddielyn Beuthien, Natalie Butler
Long Grove: Adam Allen, Anna Stivers, Carson Oetzmann, Chase Porter, Claire Ulrich, David Sorensen, Juliet Brewer, Kaitlyn Stick-Mueller, Kami Nagle, Nicole Blodig, Nolan Blodig, Sidney Hambly, Madelyn Gill
Lost Nation: Brett McCartt, Emily Hainstock
Lowden: David Redhage
Miles: Josie Christof
Milledgeville, Illinois: Holly Smith
Prophetstown, Illinois: Jon Jensen
Rock Falls, Illinois: Hannah Schwenk, Meagan Moore
Sabula: Evan Meyer
Savanna, Illinois: Madison Haynes
Sterling, Illinois: Allie Foster, Chelsey Chatters, Madison Anderson
Thomson, Illinois: Kathryn McGinnis
Welton: Gillian Lenth, Gretchen Lenth
Wheatland: Chandler Gannon
