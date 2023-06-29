Iowa logo

IOWA CITY — More than 7,100 undergraduate students at the University of Iowa were named to the Dean's List for the 2023 spring semester.

Local students named to the list are:

Camanche: Isabella Sager, Natalie Goble, Lucas Dahl

Calamus: Carter Dwyer

Clinton: Brooke Mulholland, Elle Davis, Ellie Rickertsen, Emma Milder, Evan Harden, Gabriela Panettiere, Zachary Bohle, Viviana Ramirez, Kira Price, Laura Richards, Luana Rasga Rozante, Madisen Herch, Michelle Powell, Molly Shannon, Ryann Hubbart, Sarah Osaro

DeWitt: Alexa Finley, Alexander Tuttle, Benjamin Alger, Carleigh Jefford, Cassidy Smith, Hannah VanderHeiden, Henna VanHorn, Inari Alcaraz, Josie Rempt, Kamryn Paulsen, Katie Fox, Lauren Cooper, Paul Duray, Payton Preston, Payton Walker, Roban Worrick, Megan Lindsly, Molly Schneider, Wyatt Sailer, Sean Holmes

Erie, Illinois: Blake Misfeldt

Fenton, Illinois: Shea Winters

Fulton, Ill.: Adelie Mure-Ravaud, Cailyn Piercy, Suvraj Grewal

Grand Mound: Brianna Davisson, Maddielyn Beuthien, Natalie Butler

Long Grove: Adam Allen, Anna Stivers, Carson Oetzmann, Chase Porter, Claire Ulrich, David Sorensen, Juliet Brewer, Kaitlyn Stick-Mueller, Kami Nagle, Nicole Blodig, Nolan Blodig, Sidney Hambly, Madelyn Gill

Lost Nation: Brett McCartt, Emily Hainstock

Lowden: David Redhage

Miles: Josie Christof 

Milledgeville, Illinois: Holly Smith

Prophetstown, Illinois: Jon Jensen

Rock Falls, Illinois: Hannah Schwenk, Meagan Moore 

Sabula: Evan Meyer

Savanna, Illinois: Madison Haynes

Sterling, Illinois: Allie Foster, Chelsey Chatters, Madison Anderson

Thomson, Illinois: Kathryn McGinnis

Welton: Gillian Lenth, Gretchen Lenth

Wheatland: Chandler Gannon

