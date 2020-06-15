IOWA CITY — More than 8,500 undergraduate students at the University of Iowa were named to the dean’s list for the 2020 spring semester.
Camanche
Abbygale Willging
Kendall Wright
Jaiden Goodman
Max Lemke
Jacob Pulse
Kaitlynn Riley
Chadwick, Illinois
Ashlyn Shores
Clinton
Sameer Ansari
Brett Beckwith
Zachary Bohle
Samantha Brisch
Haley Burken
Halle Davis
Kate Struble
Abby Stuedemann
Grace Tubbs
Paola Dondiego Moreno
Evan Harden
Quamii Hardwick
Elle Hill
Riley Hubbart
Ryann Hubbart
Trey Kenney
Jacqulyn Kokjohn
Jason Lin
Katelyn Longo
Marcella Mascagni
Zachary Merkel
Ashley Morris
Abigail Mulholland
Afrime Mustafa
Jordan Nelson
Josie O’Neill
Sarah Osaro
Jack Simpson
Clive
Zachary Dermody
DeWitt
Colin Duffy
Brianna Jorge
Caleb Keegan
Brooke Jasper
KayLee Kuehl
Zachary Lively
Jack Mason
Carly O’Connor
Samuel O’Connor
Jacqueline O’Neill
Payton Preston
Hailey Saunders
Payton Walker
Fulton, Illinois
Elizabeth Leonard
Jason Ryder
Lauren Spencer
Taylor Van Zuiden
Iowa City
Ty Fischer
Matthew Handel
Kirsten Stage
Lanark, Illinois
Nyah Block
Long Grove
Isabella Brewer
Delaney Kilburg
Brandon Murphy
Keaton Murphy
Kami Nagle
Danica Porter
Rhedt Roelandt
Reece Sommers
Lowden
Rylee Clark
Lydia Esbaum
Shelby Slaton
Lost Nation
Emily Hainstock
Milledgeville, Illinois
Holly Smith
Morgan Smith
Preston
Zoey Jenkins
Sara Kilburg
Cam Larson
Prophetstown, Illinois
Madison Purvis
Rock Falls, Illinois
Meagan Moore
Erica Alex
Sabula
Olivia Brinkmeier
Sterling, Illinois
Shayne Allen
Gage Anderson
Peter DeLaFuente
Anna Ivarson
Allison Olson
Welton
Gillian Lenth
Gretchen Lenth
