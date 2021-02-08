IOWA CITY — More than 1,800 undergraduate, graduate, and professional University of Iowa students graduated at the conclusion of the 2020 fall semester.
University of Iowa fall 2020 graduates from the Gateway area include:
Sameer Ansari of Clinton, Bachelor of Science; Major: Human Physiology.
Nicholas Bultsma of Clinton, Master of Business Administration; Major: Professional MBA Program.
Peter DeLaFuente of Sterling, Illinois, Bachelor of Arts; Major: Elementary Education.
Emily Geison of Chadwick, Illinois, Doctor of Physical Therapy; Major: Physical Therapy.
Erika Hammond of Clinton, Bachelor of Science; Major: Sport and Recreation Management.
Matthew Handel of Polo, Illinois, Bachelor of Arts; Major: Elementary Education; College.
Elle Hill of Clinton, Bachelor of Arts; Major: Psychology.
Cam Larson of Preston, Bachelor of Arts; Major: Elementary Education.
Alissia Milani of Rock Island, Illinois, Bachelor of Arts; Major: Chemistry.
Joshua Neymeyer of Camanche, Bachelor of Science; Major: Informatics.
Harsh Patel of Camanche, Master of Science; Major: Electrical and Computer Engineering.
Madison Purvis of Prophetstown, Illinois, Bachelor of Science; Major: Human Physiology.
Karly Schneider of Iowa City, Bachelor of Arts; Major: Elementary Education.
Ashlyn Shores of Chadwick, Illinois, Bachelor of Liberal Studies; Major: Bachelor of Liberal Studies.
Aaron Stumbaugh of Clinton, Bachelor of Arts; Major: Criminology, Law and Justice.
Samantha Swamberger of Clinton, Bachelor of Business Administration; Major: Accounting.
Anna Vershaw of Long Grove, Bachelor of Arts; Major: Health and Human Physiology.
