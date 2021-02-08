Clinton, IA (52732)

Today

Bitterly cold. Snow showers this evening. Breaks in the overcast later. Low -7F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 60%..

Tonight

Bitterly cold. Snow showers this evening. Breaks in the overcast later. Low -7F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 60%.