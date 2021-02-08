IOWA CITY — Almost 900 undergraduate students at the University of Iowa earned president’s list status for their academic work at the conclusion of the 2020 fall semester.
In order to be included on the list, a student must have a minimum 4.0 grade-point average in all academic subjects for the 2020 spring semester, and a minimum of nine graded hours with a 4.0 grade-point average in all academic subjects for the spring 2020 fall semester. Local students named to the list are:
• Charlie Bell of Lost Nation, Primary program of study: Political Science.
• Isabella Brewer of Long Grove, Primary program of study: Art Education.
• Olivia Brinkmeier of Sabula, Primary program of study: Political Science.
• Rylee Clark of Lowden, Primary program of study: Elementary Education.
• Halle Davis of Clinton, Primary program of study: Industrial Engineering.
• Paola Dondiego Moreno of Clinton, Primary program of study: Nursing-RN.
• Anna Ivarson of Sterling, Illinois, Primary program of study: Environmental Sciences.
• Sara Kilburg of Preston, Primary program of study: Political Science.
• Max Lemke of Camanche, Primary program of study: Journalism and Mass Communication.
• Gretchen Lenth of Welton, Primary program of study: Journalism and Mass Communication.
• Zachary Merkel of Clinton, Primary program of study: Nursing.
• Madison Purvis of Prophetstown, Illinois, Primary program of study: Human Physiology.
