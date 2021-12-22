DEWITT — Local medical officials have been pleading with people to get the COVID-19 vaccine as critical care beds are full, and health care workers are run ragged.
Eighty percent of the patients in local intensive care units have COVID-19, and of those, 90% are not vaccinated against the coronavirus, said Dr. Kurt Anderson, senior vice president of physician operations and the chief medical officer for Genesis Health System, which operates hospitals in DeWitt and Maquoketa.
“This is a severe situation. It’s worse than it’s ever been. It’s worse than it was a year ago. We have patients who are waiting for intensive care units for days in our emergency room. We don’t have any room. We have no bed available. There’s no bed available in the region. I think everybody wants this to be over. Our care teams are exhausted.”
He and other area officials conducted a briefing on the situation last week and later sent out a public communication apprising people of the scope of the crisis and asking for their help.
In addition to Anderson, it was signed by other officials from Genesis, UnityPoint Health-Trinity, and county health officials, among others.
“There’s no mystery here. We know what works. There’s no debate anymore. Vaccines are safe. Vaccines are effective. If you haven’t had a COVID vaccine, we would ask you to get a vaccine now,” Anderson said, adding that COVID-19 booster shots and flu shots also will help curb illness.
The vaccination rates of people five years and older in Clinton and Jackson counties edge up a few tenths of a percent each week. On Monday they were 54.8% in Clinton County and 53.5% in Jackson County, according to the Centers for Disease Controls.
The first COVID-19 vaccines were administered in Clinton and Jackson counties beginning last December, with front-line health care and other emergency workers receiving them before they were made available to the general population.
While local COVID-19 rates are very similar to what they were a year ago, before most people were vaccinated, the population affected has changed, said Michele Cullen, who oversees public health in Clinton and Jackson counties.
“I found that kind of discouraging,” she said during her weekly comments to the Clinton County Board of Supervisors. “We’re still plugging away, but as we said before, where we are now in the pandemic is hitting those younger. Last year, it was people 75 and above. Now when you look at it, it’s 75 and below. When you look at vaccination rate for elderly (80 years and older), it’s 86%. We can see the vaccine helped them.”
The number of COVID patients in the hospital are impacting the level of care for patients down the line, Anderson said.
“The other reality you have to face is that we have complete saturation of our intensive care unit,” he said. “We have 80% with COVID. That means 20% of our ICU beds for all the other care that we need to provide to our community. Patients who have an acute stroke, patients who have a heart attack, patients who have emergent surgery that requires intensive care after the surgery. We’re reduced to 20% of our capacity to manage those cases. So that means if you or your loved one has a traumatic accident, has an unexpected medical catastrophe, we have not near the level of care that we would normally have to take care of any problem, let alone COVID.”
He and other officials said they need everyone to do their part.
“We still need to manage the pandemic the best we can, and we need the community’s help to do that. We simply can’t provide the highest level of care to our community when our emergency rooms and our critical care units – the place where our sickest patients need to be cared for – are completely overrun with patients with COVID,” Anderson said.
“We have very sick unvaccinated patients in our intensive care units. We do everything we can to take care of those patients to get them better and get them back to their lives. Some of them, we do and some of them don’t recover,” he said.
While the hospital can work on contingency plans, “there’s a finite end to the resource available to take care of our community,” Anderson said.
Nancy Mayfleld is a staff writer with the DeWitt Observer.
