Enabled Deer Hunting ~ Ringneck Marsh (5 miles NW of Calamus)~ Call Jill at 563-847-7202 for information on this opportunity for people with disabilities. The blind is set in the oak forest along the Wapsipinicon River.
Wednesday, September 20th ~ Everything Elderberry ~ 5:30 PM ~ Rock Creek, Mississippi River Eco Tourism Center~ Can you believe a plant that grows on the roadside and edges of woodlands can fight off viruses? Well, at this workshop, we are going to explore these possibilities, talk about the toxicity of the plant and make a couple of safe concoctions to help you and your family this winter for only $20! Please register using mycountyparks.com. Equipment that your will get to take home; brown eye dropper bottle, sealable bottle and mason jar, along with funnel and reusable cheese cloth!
Thursday, September 21st ~ DeWitt Farmer’s Market ~ 3:30 PM - 6:30 PM ~ DeWitt ~ While picking up some locally grown produce and handmade items, visit the Naturalists’ table of animal artifacts at the Farmer’s Market!
Thursday, September 21st ~ Sunset Eco Cruise ~ 6 PM ~ Rock Creek Marina and Campground ~ Every Thursday evening through most of October there is a naturalist-guided Mississippi River cruise aboard the Blue Heron pontoon boat. Call 563-259-1876 to reserve a free spot one week in advance for all Sunset Cruises.
Sunday, September 24th ~ Rock Hunting Boat Cruise ~ 9 AM - 11 AM ~ Rock Creek ~ Enjoy the 1st day of Fall on the Mississippi River where we are on the search for crushable rocks on sandy areas to make pigments for the WILDNESS Art Project. Bring snacks and drinks if you want to. Must call 563-259-1876 to reserve your spot.
Sunday, September 24th ~ Fall Scavenger Hunt ~ 10 AM - 2 PM ~ Eden Valley Refuge ~ Come celebrate the new season by completing a scavenger hunt through the beautiful trails of Eden Valley! See if you can find changing leaves, fallen seeds and other signs of fall. Refreshments will be provided at the Nature Center following the search.
Wednesday, September 27th ~ Creating an Angler ~ 5:30 PM ~ Malone Park ~ Providing new experiences in nature for children helps build an appreciation for the outdoors at a young age that they may carry on throughout their life. We have worms, poles and tackle...let’s just catch the fish! Experience and licenses are not required unless the adult plans on fishing as well. We will teach you how to encourage your angler even if you’re not an angler yourself. This is a free event and open to the public.
Thursday, September 28th ~ Sunset Eco Cruise ~ 6 PM ~ Rock Creek ~ You may register for this cruise on Thursday, September 21st by calling 563-259-1876.
4th ~ Voyageur Canoe Paddle ~ 5 PM ~ Bulgers Hollow (4686 170th St, Clinton)~ Join us in our 29-foot voyageur canoes for an evening paddle around the widest part of the Mississippi River! We’ll get a chance to see the beautiful fall colors along the bluffs and hopefully some migratory birds in the area! This is a family friendly event and all ages are welcome! Space is limited so registration is required. To sign-up, please call/text 563-349-0956.
