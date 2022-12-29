To list your event here, email it to news@clintonherald.com or mail it to the Clinton Herald, 221 Sixth Ave. South, Clinton, IA 52732. Additional events can be viewed at https://www.clintonherald.com/events/#/
DEC. 31
• Elvis, Orbison and Cash, 7 p.m., Ohnward Fine Arts Center, Maquoketa. An all-new, all-star tribute show starring NBC’s America’s Got Talent Joseph Hall as Elvis Presley. King of the World Tribute Champion Jesse Aron as “The Voice” Roy Orbison and Legends in Concert David Allen as the “Man in Black” Johnny Cash. Tickets are $30. At the door, tickets are $35. The show runs approximately two hours. Tickets can also be purchased at The Ohnward Fine Arts Center, (563) 652-9815. Tickets are also available on line at www.ohnwardfineartscenter.com. Beer and Wine and concessions will be available.
JAN. 7
• Basic Embroidery at Lyons Branch Library, 11 a.m. to noon. If you would like to learn how to embroider and are not sure where to start, please join us for a basic embroidery class taught by Marilee Hilgendorf. With only a few supplies and learning some basic stiches, we will be creating a beautiful craft project. We will be providing some supplies for this class but you are encouraged to purchase a 5-inch hoop, embroidery thread, and embroidery needles. Registration is encouraged. Call 242-5355.
• #52Stories at the Lyons Branch Library, 1:30-3 p.m. On every headstone or plaque, there are two dates separated by a dash. How do you define your dash? The #52Stories genealogy project provides the inspiration you need to write down one story every week for a year by using a handwritten journal, blog, voice, or video recording. During this meeting we will chat about what we are doing with our own #52Stories project by sharing our stories & photos. Registration is encouraged. Call 242-5355.
JAN. 11
• Stonecroft Clinton Women’s Connection invites all women to brunch followed by an inspirational, non-denominational speaker at 9:30 a.m. at Community Reformed Church, 727 N. 12th St. The cost to attend is $13. Speaker Sue Tunberg of Moline, Illinois, is a former teacher. She will present “Angels”, an informative topical talk on how God uses angels. Reservations are due Jan. 6. For reservations or more information, contact Donna at (563) 357-6843 or Nancy at 242-8819 or (563) 357-8859.
• Device Advice at the Lyons Branch Library, 2-4 p.m. Technology giving you trouble? Drop into the library for one-on-one help during Device Advice hours! We’re happy to help with any projects you’re working on or just answer your questions. We’re not tech professionals, but we can help you feel more comfortable navigating the technology you are interested in.
• Beginning crochet at Lyons Branch Library, 5-6:30 p.m. Would you like to learn how to crochet but not sure where to start? Sandy Logan is teaching us the basics. If you are new to crochet or could use a refresher, please join us. You will need to bring an H hook and a worsted weight yarn that is not fine or bulky. Registration is encouraged by calling 242-5355.
JAN. 14
• Join Jackson County Conservation for a ice fishing clinic at Selzer Pond, 10047 168th Ave., Maquoketa, at 10 a.m. Jackson County Conservation will provide instruction and basic ice fishing equipment for those who do not have their own. People 16 and older need to have a valid fishing license. Dress for the weather. Children are not to be left unattended. This event will be canceled due to poor ice conditions, or inclement weather at the discretion of the organizer. Please register 48 hours in advance. To register, call Jackson County Conservation at (563) 652-3783 or email tvorwald@jacksoncounty.iowa.gov.
JAN. 25
• Bunco Night at Clinton Public Library Makerspace, 5-6:45 p.m. This is an easy-to-learn dice game that is lighthearted and friendly. This is open to ages 14 and older and prizes will be awarded. Register at 242-8441.
JAN. 27
• Device Advice at the Clinton Public Library, 10 a.m. to noon. Technology giving you trouble? Drop into the library for one-on-one help during Device Advice hours! We’re happy to help with any projects you’re working on or just answer your questions. We’re not tech professionals, but we can help you feel more comfortable navigating the technology you are interested in.
JAN. 28
• Lyons Reads Book Club at Lyons Branch Library, 10:30 a.m. to noon. The Lyons Reads Book Club has new winter hours. This book club is relaxed and has fun conversations about books and authors. We each read our own book and discuss it with our group. This meeting will be held at the Lyons Branch Library. Registration is encouraged by calling 242-5355.
• Cookbook Club Part Deux at Lyons Branch Library, 2-3 p.m. If you enjoy telling stories, sharing your family recipes, and meeting new people, please join us at the Lyons Branch Library. We welcome all levels of cooking experience, diets, and recipes whether new or old. We are creating a cookbook for the Clinton Public Library.
