MARCH 9
• The Class of 1955 will meet at Homer's Deli for lunch at 11:30 a.m. Everyone is welcome.
MARCH 14
• Peace Soup. Soup and bread will be served at 6 p.m. in the Prince of Peace Parish Hall, 1105 LaMetta Wynn Drive, Clinton, followed by inspiring programs by guest speakers. Free-will offerings will be accepted for the featured programs. Attendees are encouraged to bring a bowl, spoon, cup and napkin, if possible. Speaker will be Deacon Kent Ferris, OFS, Social Action & Catholic Charities Director, Diocese of Davenport. Peace Soup is open to the public and no reservations are needed.
MARCH 15
• Stonecroft Clinton Women’s Connection invites all women to brunch followed by music and an inspirational, non-denominational speaker at 9:30 a.m. at Community Reformed Church, 727 N. 12th St. The cost to attend is $13. There are no dues or membership required to attend the monthly meetings. Music will be provided by Paul and Elizabeth Hopkins of Clinton. Speaker Kay Grote of Monroe will speak on “Camping With My Father.” Reservations are due March 10. For reservations or more information, contact Donna at (563) 357-6843 or Nancy at 242-8819 or (563) 357-8859.
MARCH 18
• Trivia Night, 6 p.m. at Rock Creek in Camanche. Doors open at 6 p.m.; trivia starts at 7 p.m. Come for a fun night of trivia to raise funds for the Friends of Rock Creek and Fishing Has No Boundaries organizations. FORC are the eyes and ears of the visitors while promoting the park through volunteering and hosting events. FHNB now hosts two fishing events at the county parks for youths and adults with disabilities who might not otherwise have the opportunity to fish. Register your table of eight for $80, or $15 for individuals. Call or text 563-212-0955 to reserve your spot.
MARCH 21
• The River Cities Quilters Guild will meet at 7 p.m. at the Fulton Presbyterian Church. The speakers will be the Creative Crew of Fulton, Illinois. Members of the group are from the surrounding area and will talk about the how they started as a charity sewing group, with their projects benefiting both local and worldwide organizations. Anyone interested in fiber arts is welcome to attend.
• Peace Soup. Soup and bread will be served at 6 p.m. in the Prince of Peace Parish Hall, 1105 LaMetta Wynn Drive, Clinton, followed by inspiring programs by guest speakers. Free-will offerings will be accepted for the featured programs. Attendees are encouraged to bring a bowl, spoon, cup and napkin, if possible. Speaker will be Tamra Jetter, Director, Vince Jetter Community Center, Clinton. Peace Soup is open to the public and no reservations are needed.
MARCH 25
• Residents are invited to a spring quilt display and luncheon with bake sale from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Bethlehem Lutheran Church, Lost Nation. There will be a quilt display, and quilts will also be for sale. There will be a creamed turkey or Maid-rite lunch for dine in or carryout. Adult tickets are $10. Tickets for children 5-12 are $5.
• Clinton County Pheasants Forever Banquet, 5 p.m. at Millennium Ballroom, Goose Lake. Contact Brad Taylor at 563-221-1214.
MARCH 28
• Peace Soup. Soup and bread will be served at 6 p.m. in the Prince of Peace Parish Hall, 1105 LaMetta Wynn Drive, Clinton, followed by inspiring programs by guest speakers. Free-will offerings will be accepted for the featured programs. Attendees are encouraged to bring a bowl, spoon, cup and napkin, if possible. Terri Scott, Higher Education Director, Meskwaki Settlement School, Tama; Mary Young Bear, Textile Curator, Meskwaki Museum and Cultural Center, Tama. Handmade bead bracelets and jewelry will be available for sale. Peace Soup is open to the public and no reservations are needed.
• The Northwest Illinois Forestry Association will welcome Kevin Oetken at its annual dinner meeting at 7 p.m. at the Mount Carroll Church of God. Following dinner, Oetken will make a presentation showcasing Native American artifacts, which he has personally found over 45 years of collecting. He is a consultant forester and owns Woodland Forestry Consulting. He has a great interest in how Native Americans used trees, wildflowers, and wildlife for thousands of years, and how European settlement has impacted our environment in a much shorter period of time. Reservations must be made by March 19. With a reservation, fee for the dinner and program is $20 for NIFA members and their guests or $25 for non-members. Without a reservation, it is $30. The dinner this year will feature Arnold Farm pork and beef. Reservations can be made by phone to Kevin Cahill at 815-979-8900 or by email at kevincahillfarm@gmail.com or at www.nifatrees.org/events. The Church of God is located at 816 S. Clay St., Mount Carroll, Illinois.
APRIL 1
• Wild Rose Casino & Hotel, Clinton, has announced an Iowa Rock & Roll Hall of Fame show featuring The Unidynes and Bowman, Pickney, & Evans in the Oakwood Grand Ballroom. Doors will open at 6 p.m., with the show starting at 7 p.m. This is a free concert to the public. Table seating will be available on a first-come, first-served basis.
