FEB. 25
• Tamra Jetter, director of the Vince Jetter Community Center, will be the special guest at the Felix Adler Children's Discovery Center at 10:30 a.m. She will bring the program “From Earth to Sky – What Do These Things Have in Common?” There are hundreds of inventions and innovations created by Black Americans and many are little known. Children and adults will learn about and be amazed at these many contributions made to the world. The Funtime program is a free activity with museum admission.
• Lego challenge, the Felix Adler Children's Discovery Center, 2 p.m. Lego enthusiasts Graham Foust and Bryce Ragus will lead the challenge to build hearts. Graham and Bryce are students at Unity Christian High School and will volunteer their time to hang out with kids and families and share their love of all things Lego.
• Freezin’ for a Reason! Registration is open for the Clinton County Conservation Foundation’s Polar Plunge! Contact Jill Schmidt at (563) 349-8680 to sign up and pledge to raise $100 to take the plunge. All proceeds benefit environmental education in Clinton County. The plunge is at 1 p.m. at Rock Creek, Camanche.
• Lyons Reads Book Club, Lyons Branch Library, 10:30 a.m. to noon. The Lyons Reads Book Club has new winter hours. This book club is relaxed and has fun conversations about books and authors. We each read our own book and discuss it with our group. This meeting will be held at the Lyons Branch Library. Registration is encouraged; call 242-5355.
• Cookbook Club Part Deux, Lyons Branch Library, 2-3 p.m. If you enjoy telling stories, sharing your family recipes, and meeting new people, join us at the Lyons Branch Library. We welcome all levels of cooking experience, diets, and recipes whether new or old. We are creating a cookbook for the Clinton Public Library. For the February meeting, please bring a recipe for “Soups”.
• Outdoorsmen and their families are invited tp attend the Sportsman’s Banquet on Feb. 25 at Majestic Pines in Thomson, Illinois. The midwinter Sportsman’s Banquet is hosted by the Mississippi Flyway Waterfowlers and is aimed at raising money for local wetland conservation. Banquet doors open at 5 p.m. For banquet and ticket information call Ron Kaufman at (309) 887-4390 or email RonKaufman1@msn.com. Limited tickets will be sold at the door.
FEB. 26
• The Whiteside Forum will host guest speaker and historical object expert Ralph Kennedy from Mount Carroll, Illinois. The event will take place at 2 p.m. at the Odell Public Library, 307 S. Madison St., Morrison, Illinois. Kennedy is the owner of Kennedy Furniture Conservation and will describe the distinction and philosophical differences of preservation, conservation and restoration of cultural and historical properties with some personal case study examples. All Forum events are free and open to the public.
FEB. 28
• The Camanche Public Library has a toddler story time every Tuesday at 10:30 a.m., with a make and take craft to take home. Every Wednesday at 2:15 p.m., the library has an early out program for school-age kids. Programs are free. Call 259-1106 with any questions.
MARCH 1
• The Windmill Volunteer Educators at the Windmill Cultural Center in Fulton, Illinois invite the public to attend the next program of Wild Winter Wednesday. Linda Russell will share the story of Irving Berlin, America's master songwriter, and attendees will sing along with some of his most familiar songs. Linda has enjoyed sharing music with others since taking piano lessons as a child. She graduated from Central College and has taught music and directed all types of choirs. Doors open at 9 a.m. for coffee, tea, and mill treats. The program begins about 9:20. The program is free and open to the public. If River Bend Schools are closed due to weather, WWW is canceled.
• A free community meal, The Table, is served each Wednesday at CrossView Church, 703 14th Ave., in Fulton, Illinois. The meal is served from 5:30-6:15 p.m. The menu is baked ham, mashed potatoes and gravy, cornbread, Jell-O and assorted desserts.
MARCH 3
• Experience illuminated trails at Prairie Creek Recreation Area. A one-mile loop trail will be illuminated with hundreds of candles, offering a unique opportunity to explore the park after dark. Visitors can walk the illuminated trail on their own between 6:30 and 8 p.m. The walk begins at the Prairie Creek Pavilion where park staff will have a campfire going and hot cocoa for participants to enjoy before or after their walk. The walk is free and open to all ages. No registration is required. Donations to support the park and its ongoing conservation and outdoor recreation efforts are always accepted. For more information, contact Jackson County Conservation at (563) 652-3783. Prairie Creek Recreation Area is located at 1215 E. Summit St., Maquoketa.
MARCH 4
• Self Help Enterprises pancake breakfast, 7 a.m, to noon at 2300 W. LeFevre Road, Sterling, Illinois. The menu includes pancakes, whole hog sausage, juice, milk and coffee. Free-will donations accepted. A bake sale and craft and vendor show will be set up.
• Maple syruping program at the Wapsi River Environmental Education Center, Dixon, Iowa, 1 p.m. Learn the history of syruping, tree identification and then learn how to gather sap. Registration is limited and required by calling 563-328-3286.
MARCH 7
• The DeWitt Noon Lions’ Travelogue series begins. Travels around the world and even a local flavor begin March 7 and continue every other Tuesday through May 30, 2023. Shows are at 3 p.m. and 7 p.m. at the DeWitt Operahouse in downtown DeWitt. The March 7 program is “Essence of Scotland” by Helmut Welke. A $5 donation is suggested.
APRIL 1
• Wild Rose Casino & Hotel, Clinton, has announced an Iowa Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame Show featuring The Unidynes and Bowman, Pickney, & Evans in the Oakwood Grand Ballroom. Doors will open at 6 p.m., with the show starting at 7 p.m. This is a free concert to the public. Table seating will be available on a first-come, first-served basis.
