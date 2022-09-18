To list your event here, email it to news@clintonherald.com or mail it to the Clinton Herald, 221 Sixth Ave. South, Clinton, IA 52732. Additional events can be viewed at https://www.clintonherald.com/events/#/
SEPT. 20
• Board Game Night @ Clinton Public Library Makerspace, 6-7:30 p.m. Join us to play board games with other board game enthusiasts in the area. The library will provide a few board game options to play, including Ticket to Ride and Codenames. Attendees are encouraged but not required to bring their own favorite board game to play with the group.
• The River Cities Quilters guild, 7 p.m., at Fulton Presbyterian Church, Fulton, Illinois. There will be small group rotations to hear tips and tricks from seasoned quilters in the guild. The topics are: how to make a storage bag for your quilt, applying borders, binding techniques, seam allowances and pressing At the Oct. 18 meeting, Joyce Franklin from Piece Works Quilt Shop in Winterset, Joyce will be doing a workshop on Improv Curved Piecing beginning at 9 a.m. The cost is $20 for nonmembers. At the 7 p.m. Oct. 18 meeting Joyce will be doing a trunk show of antique and new quilts. These meetings are open to anyone interested in fiber arts.
SEPT. 21
• Lyons Farmers Market, 4 to 6 p.m., Lyons Foursquare Park.
• Clinton Public Library's Storytime, 10:30 a.m. in the Storytime Room on the library's second floor. Storytime is offered continually, with breaks occurring in later December and August, and features fun, stories, songs, puppet shows, and a craft to take home.
• A free community meal, The Table, will be served from 5:30 to 6:15 p.m. at CrossView Church, 703 14th Ave., in Fulton. The menu will feature macaroni and cheese casserole, Jimmy John's bread, green beans, apple slices and ice cream bars.
• Gilda’s Club Quad Cities. Bullet Journaling at Clinton Public Library, 10-11 a.m. Join us for a free workshop to learn how to organize your thoughts, feelings, goals, tracking habits, medications, appointments, self-care, triggers, and more. Bullet journaling allows us to be creative and artistic as we would like to — or not at all. Learn different styles of bullet journaling and how to make a cheap and easy version when you don’t have time to buy one. Vincent Solis, MSW, is the featured presenter. This program is offered in-person and RSVP is required. To register for the program or for questions, visit gildasclubqc.org/calendar or call (563) 326-7504.
• Afternoon Adventures, 2:30 p.m., at the Clinton Public Library in the Makerspace/second floor depending on the activity. Every Wednesday, kindergarten through sixth-graders are invited to join us starting at 2:30 for fun STEAM activities. Activities range from 45 minutes to 75 minutes long. Caregivers are encouraged to join with their younger children. Sign in is required from caregivers and if they are not joining their children for the activities, we encourage them to stay in the building. Children under the age of 8 are not to be left alone in the building without a caretaker who is at least 14.
• Creating an Angler, 5:30 p.m., Malone Park. Providing new experiences in nature for children helps build an appreciation for the outdoors at a young age that they may carry on throughout their life. We have worms, poles and tackle...let’s just catch the fish. Experience and licenses are not required unless you plan on doing the fishing yourself. We will teach you how to encourage your angler even if you’re not an angler yourself. This is a free event sponsored by Clinton County Conservation and open to the public.
SEPT. 22
• Sunset Eco Cruise, 6 p.m., Rock Creek, Camanche.
SEPT. 23
• Device Advice, Clinton Public Library, 10 a.m. to noon. Technology giving you trouble? Drop into the library for one-on-one help during Device Advice hours.
• Switchback will perform at 7:30 p.m. at the Savanna Museum & Cultural Center in Savanna, Illinois. This duo has given performances nationwide, including being on three PBS specials. They combine the sounds of America's root music with the Celtic sound.
SEPT. 24
• Lyons Farmers Market, 8 a.m. to noon, Lyons Foursquare Park.
• The third annual Riverview Bacon & Brew Fest, 4-7 p.m. at the Riverview Bandshell. Local food vendors will be on hand selling $2 bacon inspired food samples along with their regular menu items. In addition, local breweries, including those from the 7G’s Distributing network, will be providing free samples of their specialty brews. Live music will be provided by The Mamiltons and your favorite beer beverages will be available for purchase by the Jaycees.
• Wild Rose Casino & Hotel's Wild Rose Wine Fest. This is an outdoor event in Wild Rose's courtyard from 1-4 p.m., and is open to the public. Those in attendance may sample wines from some of the finest wineries around Eastern Iowa. Local band 3 On The Tree, led by Pat Jones, will perform. Feel free to bring lawn chairs, blankets, and snacks (sorry, no coolers allowed). There will be beverages available for purchase and local food trucks will be in attendance.
• Cookbook Club at the Lyons Branch Library, 2-3 p.m. If you enjoy telling stories, sharing recipes, and meeting new people then join us at the Lyons Branch Library to share family recipes, whether new or old, and a story about the recipe. We will be creating a cookbook for the Clinton Public Library during this 9-month program. We welcome all levels of cooking experience and diets. Please bring an ”Under the Weather Recipe” for our sixth meeting. Registration is encouraged. Call 242-5355.
SEPT. 25
• The Clinton County Democrats will host 12 state and local candidates at a free Soapbox event, 1-4 p.m., Clinton County Fairgrounds in DeWitt. Free homemade pie and ice cream while be served while quantities last.
SEPT. 27
• Toddler Time, Clinton Public Library, 10:30 a.m. Similar to baby dance time but for 2 to 3 year olds. Music and toys will be available.
SEPT. 28
• Clinton Public Library's Storytime, 10:30 a.m. in the Storytime Room on the library's second floor. Storytime is offered continually, with breaks occurring in later December and August, and features fun, stories, songs, puppet shows, and a craft to take home.
• Afternoon Adventures, 2:30 p.m., at the Clinton Public Library in the Makerspace/second floor depending on the activity. Every Wednesday, kindergarten through sixth-graders are invited to join us starting at 2:30 for fun STEAM activities. Activities range from 45 minutes to 75 minutes long. Caregivers are encouraged to join with their younger children. Sign in is required from caregivers and if they are not joining their children for the activities, we encourage them to stay in the building. Children under the age of 8 are not to be left alone in the building without a caretaker who is at least 14.
• Lyons Reads Book Club, 5-6:30 p.m. at Hy-Vee Market Grille. The Lyons Reads Book Club is relaxed and we have fun conversations about books and authors. We each read our own book and discuss it with our group. This meeting will be held at Hy-Vee Market Grille, 1122 N. Second St., Clinton. Registration is encouraged. Call 242-5355.
SEPT. 29
• Beginner Cricut: Heat Transfer Vinyl at the Clinton Public Library Makerspace, 6–7:30 p.m. Learn how to create personalized items using heat transfer vinyl, a Cricut machine, and a heat press. Attendees will learn how to weed, layer, and press a heat transfer design onto a canvas tote bag. Materials for this class are provided at no cost. Class is limited to 15 attendees. Call 242-8441 to sign up. This class is appropriate for ages 16 and older.
OCT. 1
• Clinton Symphony Orchestra concert, with performance of a suite of music by composer Jennifer Higdon from her acclaimed opera “Cold Mountain.” Clinton Symphony joined with orchestras of similar size around the country to commission the work, and the Clinton audiences will be one of the first to hear it.
OCT. 5
• GROW Clinton and the DeWitt Chamber & Development Co.'s candidate forum, 6 p.m., Clinton City Hall, 611 Third St. in Clinton. Event will be live streamed on the “City of Clinton Iowa” YouTube channel. Questions can be submitted prior to the event, but no later than Friday, Sept. 30. Send questions to info@dewittiowa.org. Submitting a question does not ensure the question will be asked, the DCDC said. Day-of questions will not be taken from the virtual audience, and day-of questions can be submitted from the in-person audience for consideration by the moderator, organizers said.
OCT. 12
• Grow Clinton is sponsoring a fall job fair at the Wild Rose Casino & Resort, Clinton, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. All companies are invited to participate in this no cost event. If you are interested in having a table, contact the Director of Workforce Development & Talent Attraction Stacy Borgeson as soon as possible as space is limited, at sborgeson@growclinton.com or call (563) 559-2205. Job-seekers will be able to find opportunities in manufacturing and welding, healthcare, construction, retail, federal facilities, and much more. Direct questions to Stacy Borgeson at sborgeson@growclinton.com or (563) 242-5702.
• Community Safety Information Forum, 7 p.m., Clinton Community College Auditorium. Free and open to the public.
NOV. 13
• RiverChor’s fall concert, 2 p.m., Zion Lutheran Church in Clinton. With a theme of “Choral Cornucopia”, the concert has something for everyone, ranging from William Billings to Mozart to Fats Waller, Irving Fine and Aaron Copland.
