To list your event here, email it to news@clintonherald.com or mail it to the Clinton Herald, 221 Sixth Ave. South, Clinton, IA 52732. Additional events can be viewed at https://www.clintonherald.com/events/#/
JAN. 25
• The Windmill Volunteer Educators at the Windmill Cultural Center in Fulton, Illinois, invite the public to attend the next program of Wild Winter Wednesday. Sandy Bartels from Midwest Pets will entertain with stories about her adventures with her pet pig. She has been involved with animal welfare most of her life. She was executive director of the Clinton Humane Society from 2011 to 2014 and then created the Midwest Pets for Life enterprise. The doors open at 9 a.m. for coffee, tea, and mill treats. The program begins about 9:20 a.m. The building is disability accessible and the program is funded through a grant from the D.S. Flikkema Foundation and a donation from Nelson Corp. The programs are free and open to the public.
• A weekly program at the Discovery Center is WOW Wednesday with Miss Jean, every Wednesday afternoon, from 2 to 5 p.m. Miss Jean and her unique activities are open to all ages including adults. She teaches chess, plays chess matches, teaches juggling, and shares her large collection of logic puzzles, hands-on blocks and magnet games, and brain builder kits. These activities require no preregistration and are free with museum admission. The Felix Adler Children’s Discovery Center is located at 332 Eighth Ave. South, Clinton.
• Bunco Night at Clinton Public Library Makerspace, 5-6:45 p.m. This is an easy-to-learn dice game that is lighthearted and friendly. This is open to ages 14 and older and prizes will be awarded. Register at 242-8441.
• A free community meal, The Table, is served each Wednesday at CrossView Church, 703 14th Ave., in Fulton, Illinois. The meal is served from 5:30-6:15 p.m. The menu is chicken noodle soup, crackers, sub sandwiches and ice cream.
JAN. 26
• Makerspace Class: DIY Puzzles, 5:30-6:30 p.m. Explore the Makerspace and join us for a Cricut class. Attendees will expand their knowledge of and skills with a Cricut cutting machine. You will learn how to make a personalized puzzle using only recycled cereal boxes and sticker paper. Staff will walk you through the steps of customizing a puzzle as well as give a demonstration. Attendees are encouraged to return to the Makerspace and create their own unique puzzle. Registration is encouraged. Call 242-8441.
JAN. 27
• Device Advice at the Clinton Public Library, 10 a.m. to noon. Technology giving you trouble? Drop into the library for one-on-one help during Device Advice hours! We’re happy to help with any projects you’re working on or just answer your questions. We’re not tech professionals, but we can help you feel more comfortable navigating the technology you are interested in.
• Comedy night at the Wild Rose Casino & Hotel, Clinton. Clinton up-and-coming comedian Jamie Duke will be the host. Joining Duke on stage are comedians Matt Miller, Billie Smith, and Jimmy Petersen. Tickets are available for purchase now through the Iowa Store Gift Shop at Wild Rose Casino & Hotel in Clinton, by calling 1-800-457-9975, or by going online at www.wildroseresorts.com. Tickets are $10, and after the show you can take your stub to Guest Services and redeem it for $10 Free Play. You must be 21 to attend. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. with the show starting at 7:30 p.m. A cash bar will be available for beverages.
JAN. 28
• Lyons Reads Book Club at Lyons Branch Library, 10:30 a.m. to noon. The Lyons Reads Book Club has new winter hours. This book club is relaxed and has fun conversations about books and authors. We each read our own book and discuss it with our group. This meeting will be held at the Lyons Branch Library. Registration is encouraged by calling 242-5355.
• Cookbook Club Part Deux at Lyons Branch Library, 2-3 p.m. If you enjoy telling stories, sharing your family recipes, and meeting new people, please join us at the Lyons Branch Library. We welcome all levels of cooking experience, diets, and recipes whether new or old. We are creating a cookbook for the Clinton Public Library. For our January meeting, please bring a recipe for “Appetizers”.
JAN. 31
• Budgeting in Uncertain Times with Citizens First Bank, 5:30-6:30 p.m. Clinton Public Library Lower Level Meeting Room. Join Citizens First Bank CEO Kathy Forrest to learn smart personal finance strategies as living costs remain high. Attendees will learn how they can meet their financial goals, no matter their financial situation, by asking questions and receiving insight from a local finance expert. Registration for this event is encouraged so Citizens First Bank can prepare a presentation that is most helpful for participants. Please call the Clinton Public Library at 242-8441 to register.
FEB. 2
• The National Association of Retired and Veteran Railway Employees will meet at noon Feb. 2 at Imperial Lanes in Camanche. The menu will be chicken and swiss steak.
FEB. 5
• Fulton Presbyterian Church in Fulton, Illinois, will host Mission Starfish Haiti Trivia Night at 6 p.m. in the church Outreach Center. A gift card raffle will also be held that evening. All proceeds help fund MSH, a Christian school founded by Silentor Estil-Henderson in 2012, that presently enrolls over 400 students. Cost is $15 per person. To reserve a table or for more information call (563) 249-3098.
FEB. 11
• Whitetails Unlimited is sponsoring the Clinton-area banquet Feb. 11 at Vista Grande, 2141 16th St. NW, Clinton. This special fund-raising event will feature a two-meat dinner, auction and prizes with a wide array of products such as firearms, outfitter packages, hunting and outdoor-related equipment, artwork and collectibles only available at WTU events. Grants from this event will go toward projects that uphold WTU’s mission. Social hour begins at 4:30 p.m. with dinner at 6:30 p.m. Tickets are $45 each for a single adult, or $25 for a spouse or child. Ticket order deadline is Feb. 4, and tickets will not be sold at the door. To order tickets locally, call Jeff Beckwith at (563) 249-7358 or stop into Beckwith Commercial Roofing, 1801 S. 21st St., Monday through Friday between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. Tickets also are available through the WTU Headquarters at 1-800-274-5471 or online at www.whitetailsunlimited.com.
MARCH 7
• The DeWitt Noon Lions' Travelogue series begins. Travels around the world and even a local flavor begin March 7 and continue every other Tuesday through May 30, 2023. Shows are at 3 p.m. and 7 p.m. at the DeWitt Operahouse in downtown DeWitt. The March 7 program is "Essence of Scotland" by Helmut Welke. Every effort will be made to present a travelogue on the day scheduled; however, if inclement weather requires a cancellation, the information will be posted at the theater or contact (563) 370-9394. If school is canceled or scheduled to be released early by 1 p.m., the travelogue will also be canceled. A $5 donation is suggested.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.