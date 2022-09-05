To list your event here, email it to news@clintonherald.com or mail it to the Clinton Herald, 221 Sixth Ave. South, Clinton, IA 52732. Additional events can be viewed at https://www.clintonherald.com/events/#/
SEPT. 7
• Creating an Angler, 5:30 p.m., Malone Park, DeWitt. Providing new experiences in nature for children helps build an appreciation for the outdoors at a young age that they may carry on throughout their life. We have worms, poles and tackle — let’s just catch the fish. Experience and licenses are not required unless you plan on doing the fishing yourself. This is a free event and open to the public. Events is sponsored by Clinton County Conservation.
• A free community meal, The Table, is served each Wednesday at Crossview Church, 703 14th Ave., Fulton. The meal is served beginning at 5:30 p.m. The menu for Sept. 7 is grilled burgers and hotdogs, baked beans, chips, and ice cream.
• Lyons Farmers Market, 4 to 6 p.m., Lyons Foursquare Park.
SEPT. 8
• Sunset Eco Cruise, 6 p.m., Rock Creek, Camanche.
SEPT. 10
• Lyons Farmers Market, 8 a.m. to noon, Lyons Foursquare Park.
• The historic trades are coming to life at The Sawmill Museum in Clinton. Throughout the day from 10:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., various trades will be set up throughout the museum, giving demonstrations. The Sawmill Museum is located at 2221 Grant St., Clinton. They museum is seven days a week and can be reached at 242-0343.
• Eleventh annual Clinton County Youth Outdoors Skills Day. A committee consisting of members of the Whitetails Unlimited Clinton County Chapter organizes the annual event. Committee member Jeff Beckwith said the day is a way for Clinton County kids ages 11-17 to experience a variety of outdoor skills. Youth Outdoors Skills Day takes place at the Izaak Walton League, 4167 Iowa 136, northwest of Clinton. The full day begins at 8:30 a.m. with registration. Cost of the event is $10. Anyone who would like to attend may pick up a registration form at Beckwith Commercial Roofing, 1801 S. 21st St. or call 242-6939.
SEPT. 11
• The Clinton Half Marathon, 10K and 5K routes are now available for viewing on the Clinton Half Marathon website at www.clintonhalfmarathon.com. The featured running events begin Sept. 11 at 7:30 a.m. Online registrations may be made at www.clintonhalfmarathon.com. After the race on Sunday, the Hy-Vee Post Race Party will feature beer on tap from the LumberKings and music from DJ Andy Sokolovich. For more information or to register, visit www.clintonhalfmarathon.com.
SEPT. 13
• Canoeing with the Voyageurs, 6 p.m., Bulger's Hollow. Enjoy this family oriented event of paddling around in 29-foot canoes as you get to witness the changing of the seasons at one of the most beautiful sites on the Mississippi River. Call 563-847-7202 to register.
• A Car Cruise In will be held from 6 to 8:30 p.m. with the Tunes In Town at the Lincoln Park Band Shelter. This event is rescheduled from July 5. Everyone is welcome to participate in the Cruise In. The band "Hot Rods" will be providing the music. Food will be featured from Chuckie's Tenderloins, Kelly Girls Pizza, Jeronimo's Bar & Grill and Smilees. For more information email kevin.lake@cityofdewittiowa.org.
SEPT. 14
• Lyons Farmers Market, 4 to 6 p.m., Lyons Foursquare Park.
• The Girls of Clinton High Class of 1959 will have lunch together at Corner Deli, at noon.
• Stonecroft Clinton Women’s Connection invites all women to brunch followed by an inspirational, non-denominational speaker, 9:30, Community Reformed Church, 727 N. 12th St., Clinton. Cost to attend is $10. Speaker Judy Dagraedt of Ottawa, Illinois will speak on “Peace in the Midst of Turmoil”. Reservations are due Sept. 9. For reservations or more information, contact Donna at (563) 357-6843 or Nancy at 242-8819 or (563) 357-8859.
SEPT. 17
• Lyons Farmers Market, 8 a.m. to noon, Lyons Foursquare Park.
• The Class of 1956 will meet, at noon for lunch at Time Out. For reservations, call Carol at (815) 589-5233.
• Enabled Deer Hunting Starts, Ringneck Marsh. Call Mark at (563) 847-7202 for information on this opportunity for people with disabilities. The blind is set in the oak forest along the Wapsipinicon River.
SEPT. 21
• Lyons Farmers Market, 4 to 6 p.m., Lyons Foursquare Park.
SEPT. 24
• Lyons Farmers Market, 8 a.m. to noon, Lyons Foursquare Park.
• The third annual Riverview Bacon & Brew Fest, 4-7 p.m. at the Riverview Bandshell. Local food vendors will be on hand selling $2 bacon inspired food samples along with their regular menu items. In addition, local breweries, including those from the 7G’s Distributing network, will be providing free samples of their specialty brews. Live music will be provided by The Mamiltons and your favorite beer beverages will be available for purchase by the Jaycees.
• Wild Rose Casino & Hotel's Wild Rose Wine Fest. This is an outdoor event in Wild Rose's courtyard from 1-4 p.m., and is open to the public. Those in attendance may sample wines from some of the finest wineries around Eastern Iowa. Local band 3 On The Tree, led by Pat Jones, will perform. Feel free to bring lawn chairs, blankets, and snacks (sorry, no coolers allowed). There will be beverages available for purchase and local food trucks will be in attendance.
