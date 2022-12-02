To list your event here, email it to news@clintonherald.com or mail it to the Clinton Herald, 221 Sixth Ave. South, Clinton, IA 52732. Additional events can be viewed at https://www.clintonherald.com/events/#/
DEC. 3
• The Fulton Fire Department, 1802 16th Ave., will host a Breakfast with Santa from 7 to 10 a.m. The menu will include all-you-can-eat pancakes, sausage patties, scrambled eggs, biscuits and gravy, coffee, milk and orange juice. Carryouts will also be available. Santa and Mrs. Claus will be available for photos. The cost is a free-will donation and all proceeds will benefit the Fire and EMS. Face masks are recommended. Everyone is invited to attend.
• Lyons Winter Festival in the Lyons Business District, 9-11:00 a.m. Join the LBPA for the annual Lyons Winter Festival. Saturday’s festivities include a coloring contest at the Lyons Filling Station, cookie decorating at Homer’s Deli & Sweetheart Bakery, a Christmas photo backdrop at Classic Bodyworks, a live Santa at The Bicycle Station & Jensen Oil, and a hot chocolate bar at Don’s Jewelry. The Lyons Branch Library will have Storytime from 10-11 a.m.
• Pictures with Santa, noon to 3 p.m., First Presbyterian Church, 400 Fifth Ave. South, Clinton. There will be free cookies and a Letters to Santa station. Sponsored by the Gateway Area Community Center.
• Christmas Walk in Heritage Canyon, 515 N. Fourth St., Fulton, Ill., from noon to 6 p.m. Free entry, free parking and a free downtown shuttle. Sponsored by the Early American Crafters.
• Annual Quarter Day sale, Albany United Methodist Church, Albany, Illinois, 9 a.m. to noon. Every item is 25 cents. There will also be a bake sale, with prices as marked.
• Christmas Cookie Walk, 9-11 a.m., St. Joseph Catholic Church, Harness Hall, 417 Sixth Ave., DeWitt. Cost is $6 per pound. Containers provided.
• Symphony of Lights Craft & Vendor Fair, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Eagle Point Lodge, Clinton.
• Basic Embroidery at Lyons Branch Library, 11 a.m. to noon. If you would like to learn how to embroider and are not sure where to start, please join us for a basic embroidery class taught by Marilee Hilgendorf. With only a few supplies and learning some basic stitches, we will be creating a beautiful craft project. We will be providing some supplies for this class but you are encouraged to purchase a 5-inch hoop, embroidery thread, and embroidery needles. Registration is encouraged; call 242-5355.
• #52Stories at Lyons Branch Library, 1:30-3 p.m. On every headstone or plaque, there are two dates separated by a dash. How do you define your dash? The #52Stories genealogy project provides the inspiration you need to write down one story every week for a year by using a handwritten journal, blog, voice, or video recording. During this meeting we will chat about what we are doing with our own #52Stories project by sharing our stories & photos. Registration is encouraged; Call 242-5355.
• Morrison Music Theatre Association will perform the Christmas classic “It’s a Wonderful Life”, 2 p.m., Morrison Institute of Technology auditorium, Morrison, Illinois. The play is under the direction of Kim Meyers with Eric Phend serving as the producer. There will be no admission charge, but donations will be accepted and appreciated.
• Symphony of Lights, Eagle Point Park, Clinton; open 5-9 p.m. Admission is $8 per car up to 10 people or $2 per person for vehicles over 10 people.
DEC. 4
• Symphony of Lights Craft & Vendor Fair, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Eagle Point Lodge, Clinton.
• Lyons Winter Festival, which will be held on Main Avenue in the Lyons District from 4-6 p.m. The Holly Jolly Trolly will give rides on Sunday, when there will also be a Nativity scene and music at The Catholic Historical Center at St. Boniface, an outdoor Christmas movie at The Bicycle Stations & Jensen Oil, a magician, a horse-drawn carriage, live reindeer in Four Square Park, and many drink specials on both days at establishments all along Main Avenue.
• Meet Santa Claus at the Eagle Point Lodge, Clinton, from 6-8:30 p.m.
• Symphony of Lights, Eagle Point Park, Clinton; open 5-9 p.m. Admission is $8 per car up to 10 people or $2 per person for vehicles over 10 people.
DEC. 5
• Symphony of Lights, Eagle Point Park, Clinton; open 6-9 p.m. Admission is $8 per car up to 10 people or $2 per person for vehicles over 10 people.
DEC. 6
• Enjoy the Canadian Pacific Holiday Train in Clinton, The train’s arrival time is 4:15 p.m. with a musical performance from 4:30-5 p.m.. A viewing will take place on the west end of Main Avenue near the Sawmill Museum. CP asks those who attend to bring a cash or non-perishable food donation, if able. All donations go to the local food bank to help people in need in this community. Enjoy a free cookie or beverage with your loved ones and a musical performance by Alan Doyle and Kelly Prescott. After the performance, enjoy a spectacular firework display as the train departs.
• All women are invited to the Stonecroft After Five dinner and program at 6:30 p.m. at Triple Play Banquet & Bowl, 1601 Ninth Ave., Fulton, Illinois. Cheryl Green and Sue Pessman will start us off with sing-a-long Christmas carols. The inspirational speaker will be Dorothy Smith from Moline, Illinois. She will speak on "Let's Celebrate. It's Christmas!" Cost of dinner is $14. Please phone reservations and cancellations by Dec. 3 to Ruth Huizenga at (309) 659-2175 or Carolene Sterenberg at (563) 212-5528.
• Symphony of Lights, Eagle Point Park, Clinton; open 6-9 p.m. Admission is $8 per car up to 10 people or $2 per person for vehicles over 10 people.
DEC. 7
Clinton Public Library’s Juvenile Department Storytime, 10:30 a.m. Storytimes are on the second floor of the library in the storytime room on west side of the building. Join us for fun, stories, songs, puppet shows, and a craft to take home.
• The Clinton Public Library’s Afternoon Adventures program takes place in the Makerspace/2nd Floor, depending on the activity. Kindergarten through sixth graders are invited to go there starting at 2:30 p.m. for fun STEAM activities.
• A free community meal, The Table, will be at CrossView Church, 703 14th Ave., in Fulton. The meal is served from 5:30-6:15 p.m. The menu will be chicken and noodles, green beans, applesauce and chocolate chip cookies.
• Symphony of Lights, Eagle Point Park, Clinton; open 6-9 p.m. Admission is $8 per car up to 10 people or $2 per person for vehicles over 10 people.
• DIY Holiday Tree at Clinton Public Library Makerspace, from 5:30-6:30 p.m. This DIY mini holiday tree could be used as a gift or to brighten your own home this holiday season. We will be using flannel, velvet or fabric to make the trees. This program will be in the Makerspace. Registration is encouraged as supplies are limited. Please call 242-8441.
DEC. 8
• Symphony of Lights, Eagle Point Park, Clinton; open 6-9 p.m. Admission is $8 per car up to 10 people or $2 per person for vehicles over 10 people.
