MAY 6
• Village Cooperative Multi Family Rummage and Bake Sale, 8 a.m. to noon, 1160 14th Ave. N.W., Clinton.
• #52Stories. Lyons Branch Library, 1:30-3 p.m. On every headstone or plaque, there are two dates separated by a dash. How do you define your dash? The #52Stories genealogy project provides the inspiration you need to write down one story every week for a year by using a handwritten journal, blog, voice, or video recording. During this meeting we will chat about what we are doing with our own #52Stories project by sharing our stories and photos. Registration is encouraged. Call 242-5355.
MAY 7
• Composting 101. Learn more about composting at home and how to get started at a workshop at 2 p.m. at the Hurstville Interpretive Center. Environmental Educator Jessica Wagner will share tips and tricks for home composting and vermicomposting. Program is free and open to all ages. Registration is required at least 48 hours in advance. For more information or to register, call Jackson County Conservation at (563) 652-3783 or email jwagner@jacksoncounty.iowa.gov. The Hurstville Interpretive Center is located one mile north of Maquoketa on U.S. 61.
• Kiwanis Pancake Breakfast, 8 a.m. to 1 p.m., Eagle Point Lodge, Eagle Point Park, Clinton. Ticket price includes pancakes, scrambled eggs, sausage, coffee, orange juice and milk. Tickets are $8 in advance for adults and $10 at door. Tickets for children ages 5 to 12 are $5. Children 4 and under eat for free. Tickets are available from Clinton Kiwanis Club members.
MAY 8
• The Clinton County Historical Society will host a fundraiser at Happy Joe's Pizza & Ice Cream, 408 S. First St., Clinton, from 5-8 p.m. Dine in and meet people from the museum or call 242-3121 for carry-out or delivery.
MAY 9
• Read It Before You See It. Clinton Public Library, 6:30-7:30 p.m. Join us to discuss this narrative nonfiction book “Killers of the Flower Moon, by David Grann” over light snacks and beverages. This book recounts the mysterious Osage Native American murders that occurred in the 1920s, which led to one of the FBI’s first major investigations. This real story is being adapted into a movie that stars Leonardo DiCaprio, Brendan Fraser, and Lily Gladstone, among others. It will premiere in May 2023 and then be released more widely in October 2023. If you plan to attend, call or register through our online calendar. Copies of this book are available to check out through the library.
MAY 10
• Hamilton Tapken Prairie Walk, 10 a.m. to noon, Hamilton Tapken Prairie, 16639 60th Ave., Onslow. East of Iowa 136 along 60th Avenue and 170th Street.
• A free community meal, The Table, is served each Wednesday at CrossView Church, 703 14th Ave., in Fulton, Illinois. The meal is served from 5:30 p.m. to 6:15 p.m. The menu is hot ham and cheese sandwiches, peas and carrots, coleslaw, and assorted desserts.
• HiSet/ELA Information Night presented by Clinton Community College. Clinton Public Library, 5-7 p.m. Stop in to learn more about the HiSET and ELA programs offered through Clinton Community College. Free dinner will be provided to all attendees and their kids. Children’s program available during information night.
MAY 11
• Frankly Speaking About Cancer: Why Can’t I Stay Positive? Lyons Branch Library, 10:30-11:30 a.m. This free program explores depression, grief, and resilience as they relate to cancer. Featuring Kelly Craft, LISW, LCSW, Program Manager at Gilda’s Club Quad Cities. This program is offered in-person and RSVP is required. All services are offered at no cost. To register for this program or for questions visit gildasclubqc.org or call (563) 326-7504.
• The CHS Class of 1955 will meet at Legends Bar and Grill at 11:30 a.m. for lunch. Everyone is welcome.
MAY 12
• Wild Rose Casino & Hotel will host Revelation – A Tribute to Journey on May 12 in the Wild Rose Courtyard, weather permitting. Gates will open at 6 p.m., with the show starting at 7 p.m. This is a free, all-ages concert open to the public. Attendees are welcome to bring lawn chairs, and there will be food and drinks available at the event. No coolers are allowed.
MAY 13
• Fulton Plant Sale at Cattail Park Fulton, Illinois. Primarily perennials with some annuals will be available. This sale operates solely on donated specimens from area gardens. If you have plants you no longer want or need to split, dig them up and bring them to the Cattail Park just north of Fulton (follow 8th Avenue out of town toward the Fulton Golf course) on Friday, May 12 from 1-5 p.m. Gardeners will be there to re-package your donations for the sale on the following day. The actual sale will be Saturday, May 13 from 8 a.m . to noon. Most plants are priced at $2 and up. Master Gardeners will be available to answer questions concerning planting tips and recommended plant care. If you have questions as to digging and splitting plants, contact Jude at (563-) 49-6115.
MAY 15
• The DeWitt Town and Country Garden Club will meet at Janis Harbison’s home, 1020 14th St., DeWitt, at 10 a.m. The group will decorate clay pots with the craft of decoupage. Please bring a pair of scissors. All other materials will be provided. Any questions, call Harbison at (563) 210-2085. Lunch will be provided.
• Clinton Community College's 76th commencement, 6 p.m., Clinton High School Yourd Gymnasium, 817 Eighth Ave. South, Clinton.
