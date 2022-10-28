To list your event here, email it to news@clintonherald.com or mail it to the Clinton Herald, 221 Sixth Ave. South, Clinton, IA 52732. Additional events can be viewed at https://www.clintonherald.com/events/#/
OCT. 29
• Lyons Farmers Market, 8 a.m. to noon, Lyons Foursquare Park.
• Drive-through Medication and Vape Take Back Day, 9 a.m. to noon, at the Clinton County Law Center, 241 Seventh Ave. North in Clinton, or the DeWitt Police Department at 1505 Sixth Ave. in DeWitt. Vape and e-cigarette batteries must be removed and placed in a Ziploc bag. Vape and batteries can be taken at the event. For more information call (563) 241-4371 or email kristin@csaciowa.org
• Trick-or-treat with Hy-Vee, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Hy-Vee, 901 S. Fourth St., Clinton.
• Trunk or Treat at Spring Valley Reformed Church, 10960 Spring Valley Road, Fulton, Illinois, will host a trunk or treat from 2-4 p.m. All children 12 and under are welcome to dress in costume and trick-or-treat from the trunks of dozens of cars in a safe environment.
• Trunk or treat at Fulton Fire Department and EMS, 3-6 p.m. at the Fulton Fire Department. Pumpkin bowling, apple cider, games and a maze.
• Trunk or treat at First Christian Reformed Church, Fulton, Illinois, 6-8 p.m.
• City of Clinton trick-or-treat, 6-8 p.m.
• City of Fulton, Illinois trick-or-treat, 6-8 p.m.
OCT. 31
• Clinton Mardi Gras Halloween Parade, 6:30 p.m.
• City of Camanche trick-or-treat, 6-8 p.m.
• Imperial Lanes Halloween trick-or-treat, 6-8 p.m. Imperial Lanes, Camanche, 1823 S. Washington Blvd., Camanche.
NOV. 2
• A free community meal, The Table, is served each Wednesday at CrossView Church, 703 14th Ave., in Fulton, Illinois. The meal is served from 5:30-6:15 p.m. The menu for Nov. 2 includes pulled pork sandwiches or a grilled hot dog, corn, coleslaw, brownies or Rice Krispie treats.
NOV. 3
• The National Association of Retired and Veteran Railway Employees will meet Nov. 3 at Imperial Lanes in Camanche. The menu will be turkey and trimmings.
Nov. 4
• Free tree giveaway by Trees Forever, 3-6 p.m., Clinton Park parking lot. First-come, first-served. Limit two trees per vehicle. For more information, visit the Clinton Trees Forever Facebook page.
NOV. 5
• Bald Eagle Eco Cruise, 1 p.m., Rock Creek. This will be the public’s last opportunity this year to take a Mississippi Eco Cruise on the Blue Heron pontoon boat. The American bald eagles will start to congregate along the Mississippi River for the winter and we hope to see several of the birds during the cruise. Call 259-1876 to register. Signup is open now for the Eagle Cruise.
• Join Naturalist Tony Vorwald, with Jackson County Conservation, and the Iowa Prairie Network at 1 p.m. as they work to remove unwanted woody and harmful invasive species at the Blackhawk Wildlife Area Bluff Prairie, at the end of 138th Ave., Maquoketa. Volunteers will help remove unwanted species using hand tools. Volunteers will also have the opportunity to help harvest native prairie seed that will aid in the hill prairie’s restoration. This program is free. Dress for the weather, and bring your preferred work gloves. Hand tools will be provided. Please register 48 hours in advance. To register call Jackson County Conservation at (563) 652-3783 or email tvorwald@jacksoncounty.iowa.gov.
• The Skyline Center, 2600 N. Fourth St., is hosting a ghost adventure fundraiser for the Skyline Foundation from 4 to 11:55 p.m. Come on a tour with the Iowa City Ghost Hunters and see how the paranormal investigating is done. You will be able to see equipment and see a different side of the old Schick Hospital (currently the Skyline Administration Building). All proceeds will benefit the individuals that Skyline serves. Cost is a $25 donation per person. For more information, email Tricia Kane at tkane@skylinecenter.org.
• Clinton County Conservation Foundation Fall Fundraiser Banquet, Rock Creek. Call the Conservation Office at (563) 847-7202 for ticket information.
NOV. 7
• Clinton Community College students, faculty and staff are willing to take a pie in the face to fill the CCC Cupboard at 12:30 p.m. The pie throwing will take place in the CCC Auditorium, 1000 Lincoln Blvd., Clinton. During the spring semester, instructor Derek Campbell, adviser Mat Endress, and Associate Director of Business Services Justin Sampson all endured the sweet treat as a result of the recent CCC challenge to fill the pantry. A new challenge has been made with 10 CCC employees and students prepared to take a pie, including instructors Steve Barleen, Derek Campbell, Roxy Schmidt, Shirley Turnis, and Ryan Welch, Business Office Director Justin Sampson, adviser Jennifer Austin, Katrina Larson from Student Services, and students Michael Asaddi and Alec Gray. To donate to the CCC Cupboard, items such as food, cleaning products, personal hygiene items, diapers, and baby food can be delivered to the information desk at Clinton Community College, 1000 Lincoln Blvd., Clinton. For more information, call CCC at 44-7001.
NOV. 9
• The Girls of Clinton High Class of 1959 will have lunch together at Corner Deli at noon.
• Stonecroft Clinton Women’s Connection invites all women to brunch followed by an inspirational, non-denominational speaker at 9:30 a.m. at Community Reformed Church, 727 N. 12th St., Clinton. The cost to attend is $10. Speaker Marilyn Garapolo, of Plainfield, Illinois will speak on “Laughter is a Medicine”. The annual bazaar will also be held that morning. Bring your donations of baked goods, crafts and white elephant items. Reservations are due Nov. 4. For reservations or more information, contact Donna at (563) 357-6843 or Nancy at 242-8819 or (563) 357-8859.
NOV. 12
• Fall festival bazaar and ice cream social, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Immanuel Lutheran Church, 1519 Washington Blvd., Camanche. There will be vendor and craft tables and food will be available. The menu includes sloppy Joes, hot dogs, chips, drinks, cake, pie and ice cream.
NOV. 13
• RiverChor’s fall concert, 2 p.m., Zion Lutheran Church in Clinton. With a theme of “Choral Cornucopia”, the concert has something for everyone, ranging from William Billings to Mozart to Fats Waller, Irving Fine and Aaron Copland.
NOV. 20
• The seventh annual Clinton Bowling Association craft and vendor show, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Triple Play 1601 Ninth Ave., Fulton, Ill. There will be shopping, handmade crafts, a bake sale and raffles to support Junior Bowling.
NOV. 26
• Felix and Fingers Dueling Pianos, Wild Rose Casino & Hotel in Clinton. Doors will open at 6 p.m. and the show starts at 7 p.m. Tickets start at $25 each when a table for 10 people is purchased. Individual tickets cost $30. Each ticket will include hors d’oeuvres by Creative Catering Caravan and the show. A cash bar will be available. Concert-goers must be at least 21 years old to attend. Tickets are available for purchase through the Iowa Store Gift Shop at Wild Rose Casino & Hotel in Clinton, by calling 1-800-457-9975 or online at www.wildroseresorts.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.