To list your event here, email it to news@clintonherald.com or mail it to the Clinton Herald, 221 Sixth Ave. South, Clinton, IA 52732. Additional events can be viewed at https://www.clintonherald.com/events/#/
JULY 4
• Clinton’s Fourth of July festival, Riverview Park. This year, the festival will begin with a Wiffle ball tournament at 8 a.m., a volleyball tournament at 9 a.m., and a bags tournament at 10:30 a.m. Food vendors will open at 11 a.m. and carnival rides will begin at noon. The parade will begin traveling along the riverfront at 1 p.m. The national anthem will be performed by Carter Jargo at 2 p.m., after which, at 2:15 p.m., there will be a petting zoo, carnival games, kiddie tractor races by the Riverview Bandshell and live music by Down 24. Iowa independent professional wrestling company Central Empire Wrestling matches will start at 4:30 p.m., bringing the festival to an end at 6 p.m. A Clinton LumberKing game starts at 6:30 with fireworks to follow at the end of the LumberKings game.
JULY 5
• Lyons Farmers Market, 4-6 p.m., at Main Avenue and Roosevelt Street, Clinton.
• Crochet & Knit Club. Lyons Branch Library, 5-6 p.m. Bring your current crochet or knitting project and join other yarn lovers for a fun and social gathering while you work on your projects. Registration is encouraged. Call 242-5355 or register through our online calendar.
• Berry Bright Pigments, 7 p.m., Sherman Park. For the WILDNESS Art Project, we are looking for berries for pigments! We suggest wearing pants, long-sleeved shirt and gloves, along with bug spray. If you would like to be the first to know about pop-up events and to be a part of this process, from collecting to making art, send a text to naturalist Jess at 563-212-0955. Registration is not required but appreciated. Sherman Park is located southwest of Calamus at 2776 160th Ave, Calamus. The event is sponsored by Clinton County Conservation.
JULY 6
• Sunset Eco Cruise, 7 p.m., Rock Creek, Camanche. Call 259-1876 to reserve your free spot on the 24-passenger pontoon boat, the Blue Heron Eco Cruiser!
• Music on the Avenue featuring Cody Road, 6 to 8 p.m. on Clinton’s Fifth Avenue South. Free to attend.
JULY 7
• Finally Friday, 6-9 p.m., Clinton’s Riverview Bandshell. The Avey Grouws Band will perform.
JULY 8
• Lyons Farmers Market, 8 a.m. to noon at Main Avenue and Roosevelt Street, Clinton.
JULY 9
• To celebrate Morrison/Fulton Day at the LumberKings game at NelsonCorp Field, Morrison Community Hospital, in conjunction with MedForce Air Ambulance, is bringing in the MedForce helicopter for a special appearance. The helicopter land near the stadium at 1 p.m., pending weather conditions. Kids of all ages are encouraged to climb inside to see what an air ambulance helicopter looks like. Photos are encouraged. Gift bags will be given to the first 100 kids. The helicopter will remain on the ground until about 3 p.m.
• Spring Valley Reformed Church, 10960 Spring Valley Road, Fulton Ill., welcomes The Farm Hands to their outdoor stage at 6 p.m. A free-will offering will be taken. In case of inclement weather, the concert will be moved indoors. Root beer floats will be served after the concert.
JULY 11
• Totally Tuesday at Drives Park in Fulton, Illinois. A beer garden is open from 5 to 8 p.m. with live music by Wild Oatz from 6 to 8 p.m. Food trucks will serve from 5 to 7 p.m. Organized by the Fulton Fun Crew.
JULY 12
• Stonecroft Clinton Women’s Connection will meet at 9:30 a.m. at Community Reformed Church, 727 N. 12th St., Clinton. All women are invited to the brunch followed by music provided by Randy Venema, of Fulton, Illinois. A non-denominational, inspiring speaker, Joyce Buseman, of Centerville, South Dakota, will share “Insurance for a Secure Future.” She’s an insurance agent who talks about growing up in a secure environment. The cost is $13. Contact Donna at (563) 357-6843 or Nancy at 242-8819 or (563) 357-8859 no later than Friday, July 7, for reservations.
• Lyons Farmers Market, 4-6 p.m., at Main Avenue and Roosevelt Street, Clinton.
• Market Music 2023 at Lyons Four Square Park featuring Cody Wilkerson from 5-7 p.m. Shop the farmers market, bring your lawn chair, and get ready for some great music! D-Lectable D-Lites will have food available to purchase.
JULY 13
• Tai Chi for Health for Arthritis/Falls Prevention. The Sawmill Museum, 2231 Grant Street, Clinton, 10-11 a.m. Sponsored by the Clinton Public Library, sessions will run from July 13-Nov. 16. Class meets one hour per week for 16 sessions. There is no class on Aug. 17, Sept. 14, or Oct. 19. Space is limited to 20 participants age 60 and older. Due to renovations at the Clinton Public Library, classes will be held at The Sawmill Museum. The movements of Tai Chi are gentle, graceful, and a safe way to relieve pain and gain balance, strength, and flexibility. Tai Chi for Arthritis is easy and enjoyable to learn. This workshop is led by Sonita Carlson, program facilitator for Milestones Area Agency on Aging, and certified TCA instructor by the Tai Chi for Health Institute. Call Milestones in Davenport to register at (563) 723-5969 or pre-enroll online at milestonesaaa.org/wellness-programs.
• Music on the Avenue featuring 10 of Soul, 6 to 8 p.m. on Clinton’s Fifth Avenue South. Free to attend.
JULY 15
• Lyons Farmers Market, 8 a.m. to noon at Main Avenue and Roosevelt Street, Clinton.
• The Ski Bellevue Water Ski Show Team, 4 p.m., south of Lock 12 on Riverview Street in Bellevue.
