APRIL 18
• The DeWitt Noon Lions travelogue will feature “Gems in our Midst: Interesting People Doing Interesting Things Very Close to Home”. Photographer Brian Tugana will be the presenter. Shows are at 3 p.m. and 7 p.m. at the DeWitt Operahouse in downtown DeWitt. A $5 donation is suggested. Proceeds support local projects.
• How to Start Your Own Seeds, presented by Willard Larsen. Lyons Branch Library, 3-4 p.m. Join Master Gardener Willard Larsen to learn how to start your own seeds for your garden this spring. Participants will be able to start seeds and then take them home. Supplies will be provided. If you plant to attend, call 242-5355 to register. Registration is limited to 15 people.
APRIL 19
• A free community meal, The Table, is served each Wednesday at CrossView Church, 703 14th Ave., in Fulton, Illinois. The meal is served from 5:30 p.m. to 6:15 p.m. The menu is sloppy Joes, veggie sticks, fruit, chips, and assorted desserts.
APRIL 20
• All About iPhones, 2-3 p.m., Clinton Public Library Children’s Department. This introductory class will teach beginner iPhone users basic iPhone functions. Individuals will learn how to use popular apps like a pro through a short step-by-step presentation followed by a question-and-answer session. Make sure to bring your own iPhone and any questions you may have. This class is limited to six participants per session. Registration is encouraged; please give us a call or register through our online calendar.
• Makerspace Class. Glass Etching. Clinton Public Library Children’s Department, 5:30-6:30 p.m. Do you ever take your glass dishes to potlucks or other events? Do they ever get mixed up with someone else’s dishes? If you’d like to learn how to personalize your baking dishes to stop losing your dishes, or you’d just like to personalize glassware for fun or gift giving, look no further! Learn how to etch glass. Staff will demonstrate how to create a stencil with the Cricut machine and use it to personalize your glassware. Class is open to ages 14 and older. Supplies are limited. Registration is required; call 242-8441 or visit https://clintonpubliclibrary.us/programs-and-events to reserve a spot.
APRIL 21
• Beginner Fly Fishing Workshop, 10 a.m.-2 p.m., Felderman Park, 100 Frontier Court, Bellevue. Join Dubuque, Jackson, and Jones County Conservation’s Older Wiser Livelier Souls (OWLS) group for a Beginner Fly Fishing Workshop. Please register 48 hours in advance. To register, call Jackson County Conservation at (563) 652-3783 or email tvorwald@jacksoncounty.iowa.gov.
APRIL 22
• Wildflower Walk at Prairie Creek Recreation Area, 10 a.m., Prairie Creek Recreation Area, 1215 East Summit St., Maquoketa. The walk will be led by Jackson County Naturalist Tony Vorwald, who will provide insight into the biology and ecology of the plants. Participants will also have the chance to ask questions and take photos of the beautiful wildflowers they encounter. Please register 48 hours in advance. To register call Jackson County Conservation at (563) 652-3783 or email tvorwald@jacksoncounty.iowa.gov.{p dir=”ltr”}{span}• Cookbook Club Part Deux. Lyons Branch Library,{/span}{span} 2-3 p.m. {/span}If you enjoy telling stories, sharing your family recipes, and meeting new people, join the Cookbook Club at the Lyons Branch Library. We welcome all levels of cooking experience, diets, and recipes whether new or old. We are creating a cookbook for the Clinton Public Library. Please bring a recipe for “Main Dishes”. Registration is encouraged. Call 242-5355 or register online.
• Clinton Symphony Orchestra presents “The Breadth of Greatness”, 7:30 p.m. at Vernon Cook Theater in Clinton High School, Clinton. Pianist Lorraine Min returns following her exciting performance with Clinton Symphony Orchestra in 2019. This time she will perform the Brahms Piano Concert No. 1. A native of Victoria, Canada, she has dazzled audiences internationally with her poetic artistry and brilliant virtuosity. She has caught the attention of a local patron of the arts, who for the second time underwrites her performance with the CSO. Conductor Brian Dollinger has also chosen the overture to Haydn’s opera L’isola disabitata (The Uninhabited Island), and the Brahms Variations on a Theme of Joseph Haydn to complete the program. Tickets will be available at the door.
APRIL 28
• Device Advice, 10 a.m. to noon at the Clinton Public Library. Technology giving you trouble? Drop into the library for one-on-one help during Device Advice hours. We’re happy to help with any projects you’re working on or just answer your questions.
APRIL 30
• There is a lot of buzz about planting native flowers in gardens to support wildlife and pollinators. Learn more about gardening and landscaping with native plants at 2 p.m. at the Hurstville Interpretive Center, Maquoketa. Environmental Educator Jessica Wagner will share tips and tricks for establishing native species, how to get started, and what to plant in your landscaping. The program is free and open to all ages. Registration is required at least 48 hours in advance. For more information or to register, call Jackson County Conservation at (563) 652-3783 or email jwagner@jacksoncounty.iowa.gov. The Hurstville Interpretive Center is located one mile north of Maquoketa on U.S. 61.
• Morrison’s Heritage Museum will host a grand opening. Morrison Historical Society presents monthly, Sunday afternoon programs of general interest to the public, from April through November. Morrison’s Heritage Museum opens at 1 p.m; programs begin promptly at 1:30. The building is accessible to all from the back parking area, at 202 E. Lincolnway, Morrison, Illinois. The event is free. Trustee Marc Gravert will speak on “Learning About Our Amish Neighbors.” Morrison’s Heritage Museum will be open May through late November. Regular hours are from 1-4 and will resume May 6 and 7.
MAY 5
• Dutch Days kick-off party at the Fulton windmill, 6-9 p.m. Live music from the Stockwells, illuminated yard games for all ages, and a beer garden. Sponsored by the Fulton Fun Crew.
MAY 7
• Composting 101. Learn more about composting at home and how to get started at a workshop at 2 p.m. at the Hurstville Interpretive Center. Environmental Educator Jessica Wagner will share tips and tricks for home composting and vermicomposting. Program is free and open to all ages. Registration is required at least 48 hours in advance. For more information or to register, call Jackson County Conservation at (563) 652-3783 or email jwagner@jacksoncounty.iowa.gov. The Hurstville Interpretive Center is located one mile north of Maquoketa on U.S. 61.
MAY 12
• Wild Rose Casino & Hotel will host Revelation – A Tribute to Journey on May 12 in the Wild Rose Courtyard, weather permitting. Gates will open at 6 p.m., with the show starting at 7 p.m. This is a free, all-ages concert open to the public. Revelation – A Tribute Journey has played on some of the biggest stages in the Kansas City area and beyond – opening for “The Little River Band” on the main concert stage at Sturgis, playing for both the A.B.A.T.E. Boogie of Indiana and Kansas Bike festivals with thousands in attendance, The Rock and Roll Dream Concert at the Sandstone Ampitheater and headlining on some of the biggest casino stages in the Midwest. Attendees are welcome to bring lawn chairs, and there will be food and drinks available at the event. No coolers are allowed.
