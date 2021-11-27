CLINTON – Clinton police have released the name of a man found dead in an open field Friday in Clinton.
The deceased has been identified as Dewayne M Dismang, 38, of Clinton, according to a press release issued by the Clinton Police Department.
Police were called shortly before 7 a.m. Friday to the 1000 block of Eighth Avenue South, according to a press release issued Friday afternoon. The caller reported a male was found unconscious in an open field. When officers arrived, they found a white male in his 40s on the ground. Medical personnel pronounced him dead at the scene.
Anyone with information regarding Dismang's whereabouts between 10 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 24 and 7 a.m. Friday, Nov. 25 is asked to call the Clinton Police Department at 243-1458 or the anonymous tip line 242-6595.
The Clinton Police Department also is requesting residents within two blocks of 1000 of Eighth Avenue South who have exterior security video to notify Clinton PD.
Officers are canvassing the area and conducting follow-up interviews. At this time, there does not appear to be any threats to the community.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Clinton Police Department at 243-1458 or the anonymous tip line at 242-6595.
