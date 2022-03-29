DES MOINES — The Iowa Department of Transportation is updating its emergency notification database.
In the case of an accident or other emergency, law enforcement and the DOT can use the database to contact loved ones or friends of those involved in emergencies.
Anyone with a valid Iowa driver’s license can add two contacts into the database.
Only law enforcement and the DOT have access to the database, the DOT said in a news release.
To enter contacts, visit iowadot.gov/mvd/emergency-contact-information.
