CLINTON — Clinton County officials have filed a lawsuit against the City of Clinton, saying the city has defaulted on a 10-year agreement to reimburse the county for the $6 million county officials put into developing the city's railport.
The lawsuit, filed Monday in Clinton County District Court, specifically accuses the city of breach of contract and unjust enrichment in connection with money owed to the county for the Lincolnway Railport's development and seeks $6,412,097 to cover what the city owes on the $6 million plus interest.
The county also is claiming the city was unjustly enriched by the receipt of the $6 million for use in the Clinton County Lincolnway Railport Urban Renewal Area, that the receipt of the $6 million was at the expense of Clinton County and that under the circumstances, it would be inequitable for the city to retain the benefit conferred by the county.
The lawsuit states that over the life of the bond, the county has made principal payments of $6,085,000 and interest payments of $1,114,940 – for a total of $7,199,940. As of Monday, the city has paid the county $787,842.15 pursuant to the agreement, according to the lawsuit.
The lawsuit lays out a history, beginning in 2010, detailing how the county, through bonds, provided the city with $6 million in financing to fund the project. County officials say they did so with the understanding the county was a lender and the city would repay the county within 10 years.
County officials say they have tried for more than a year to resolve the matter without court intervention.
"Given the City’s failure to honor its promises or even respond to the County’s offer to resolve this matter, the County was forced to file the lawsuit," a county news release issued Monday night states. "Clinton County regrets that it had to take this step, but looks forward to resolving this matter with the city."
But city officials in a press release issued Tuesday morning said "the city suggested the parties try to resolve the case through voluntary mediation to avoid this step, but that the county instead chose to file the lawsuit".
"We are disappointed the County decided to take this step," the city's press release states. "This project was a joint venture between the County and the City. We are confident a resolution that is fair to the citizens of the City of Clinton will be reached."
In the lawsuit, the county looks back to 2009 as the City of Clinton was discussing the development of a railport industrial park, which became known as the Lincolnway Railport, and when the city was seeking financing from the county for the project.
In March 2009, the Clinton City Council approved Resolution No. 2009-094, which authorized Clinton County to proceed with the creation of an urban renewal area for the Lincolnway Railport.
The City Council the next month passed Resolution No. 2009-141, which approved the joint agreement for the urban renewal area for the Lincolnway Railport. The Clinton County Board of Supervisors in July 2009 approved a resolution to approve the joint agreement, according to the lawsuit.
The lawsuit states that on Oct. 16, 2009, city officials estimated the costs of the Lincolnway Railport project to be $10.8 million. The city had approximately $4 million in proceeds from a 1995 bond issue to spend on the project and was seeking additional funding from the county to fund a portion of the project.
On Nov. 3, 2009, the city held a public hearing concerning the plans and specifications for the Lincolnway Railport project. In January 2010, the city and the county entered into a joint 28E agreement under which the county would contribute $6 million toward the financing of the Clinton County Lincolnway Railport Urban Renewal Area, according to the lawsuit.
A section in the agreement stated the county would be reimbursed for the money it advanced for the project. Reimbursement was to be made over the next 10 years upon such terms and conditions as Clinton and the county would mutually agree upon.
The 28E also stated that one-half of the sale proceeds from each property sold was to be paid to the county. The remaining one-half was to be paid to the city and/or the Clinton Regional Development Corp., as the City of Clinton would determine. If the county was not been reimbursed within 10 years from the date of the 28E agreement, the city was reimburse the county for any unpaid balance due on the monies advanced by the county for this project, according to the lawsuit.
The county, in the lawsuit, states the 28E agreement provided that the “use of said funds for any unauthorized purpose shall become due and payable upon demand by the county", while another section of the 28E agreement states "the parties anticipate that the County shall be repaid from the sale of property, in the Industrial Park."
The Clinton City Council in December 2009 approved the resolution approving the 28E agreement. And in January 2010, the Clinton County Board of Supervisors passed Resolution 2010-08 approving the 28E agreement, which was filed with the Iowa Secretary of State's Office on June 2, 2010.
A few months earlier, on March 29, 2010, the County Board of Supervisors passed Resolution No. 2010-87 authorizing $6,085,000 in General Obligation Bonds, Series 2010B for the purpose of providing the financing contemplated in the 28E agreement. The bonds were authorized under Iowa Code as an essential county purpose bond. In April 2010, the county issued the bonds in the principal amount of $6,085,000.
Another resolution stated the amounts that would be levied on all taxable Clinton County property to pay for the bonds. Those amounts, which ranged from $705,500 to $720,602, were levied during fiscal years 2011 to 2020.
The county issued funds totaling $6 million to the city in six payments from August 2010 to late December 2011.
The parties in March 2014 signed an addendum to the 28E agreement, which provided a further definition and clarification of “sales proceeds". The addendum provided that the term “Sales Proceeds” would be defined as “Sales Proceeds shall be the Gross Sale Proceeds/Price minus the following expenses/costs and/or deductions: abstracting expenses, sale legal expenses, recording fees, property tax prorate, platting expenses, land and/or easement expenses as prat of the sale, and any other expense(s) mutually agreed upon by the County and Clinton prior to or after a sale of property.”
The county maintains in the lawsuit that the county's role in the Lincolnway Railport project was essentially that of a lender providing financing for the project. The city and county also entered into a memorandum of understanding that stated the City of Clinton would be the administrator of the project and would “assume full responsibility for the project development, establishment of construction deadlines, budgetary matters including financing of the project and general administrative services.”
According to the lawsuit, the city’s Financial and Compliance Reports for the year ended June 30, 2021 acknowledge the city was in default on its obligation to the county. It states that pursuant to a 28E agreement between the city and Clinton County, the county was participating in the city-managed Lincolnway Railport Project by contributing $6 million of the series 2010B general obligation bond proceeds to the city to be used solely for the purpose designated in the Clinton County Lincolnway Railport Urban Renewal Area.
"The City is to repay the County from a portion of the sale of property in the Industrial Park. If the County has not been reimbursed by December 2021, the City will reimburse the County for any unpaid balance due on the monies advanced by the County for the project," the compliance report states, according to the lawsuit. "As of June 30, 2021, $6,000,000 of bond proceeds had been advanced to the City and repayments of $747,409 have been made leaving a balance owed to the County at June 30, 2021 of $5,252,591.
"As of the date of this report, the City is in default on this debt. The City is working with the County to resolve this matter."
The county in the lawsuit states that despite this acknowledgement, the city has failed or refused to pay the county and that the county made several attempts to resolve the matter. The county in the lawsuit says it sent a final letter to the city dated Dec. 21, 2022 in an attempt to avoid litigation "after previous correspondence requesting meetings were rejected or ignored".
