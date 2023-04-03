CLINTON – An EF 2 tornado that tracked from Grand Mound to Charlotte is one of 16 confirmed tornadoes that touched down in Iowa and Illinois on Friday night, although weather officials say that number could climb into the 20s once storm surveys are completed.
The NWS said of the 16 tornadoes, 11 caused injuries; there are no known fatalities. The strongest tornado moved from northeast Wapello County, across southeast Keokuk County and northwest Washington County, into Johnson County. It was rated an EF4 with maximum sustained winds estimated around 170 mph.
The Grand Mound to Charlotte tornado had peak wind speeds of 120 mph. The tornado traveled 17 1/2 miles and was 350 yards wide, according to a National Weather Service event summary.
"This system pulled unseasonably warm and moist conditions into the Midwest, which coupled with a very favorable wind profile, and created quite the volatile environment for severe thunderstorms," the NWS website states. "This event resulted with a tornado outbreak that this area has not seen in quite some time, with several tornadoes that led to a lot of damage."
The Clinton County tornado developed over the southeast parts of Grand Mound around 5:50 pm. and tracked through Charlotte. A continuous damage track was noted and several houses sustained damage, the NWS report states.
"(The) highest damage rating was located northeast of Grand Mound, where a whole house was shifted off of its foundation, where the house also completely collapsed," the report states. "Many areas noted tree damage and snapped power poles along the track of the tornado as well. A lot of damage was also noted in Charlotte, associated with partial to complete damage to barns and outbuildings. Three people were trapped in the house that collapsed in Grand Mound, with one that was transported to the hospital with minor injuries."
The storm also had caused a leak in a 10,000-gallon propane tank in Charlotte. The north side of Charlotte, particularly north of Deep Creek, was evacuated Friday night with those unable able to find shelter sent to Immanuel Lutheran Church in Charlotte.
Davenport’s HazMat unit responded and the leak was no longer a safety hazard late Friday night, according to county officials. Downed electric lines had been taken care of by 9:30 p.m. Friday. At that time, Welton was without power. At one point after the storm, Welton, Wheatland, Calamus and Grand Mound all were without power.
NWS officials posted preliminary storm assessments on the agency's Facebook page Saturday, stating early in the day that three teams were assessing damages. One team was in the Iowa City and Hills, Iowa area; a second team was in Keota and Washington County; and the third team was checking out Cedar County into Clinton County and near Bellevue. That work was still underway Monday.
NWS reports say a tornado near Bellevue was an E1, with peak winds from 105 mph. It traveled 5 1/2 miles and was 100 yards wide, according to the NWS.
It touched down briefly around 6:15 p.m. just south of Bellevue and tracked northeast across the Mississippi River. This tornado impacted an recreational park and some cabins located nearby, according to the NWS. Some structural damage was noted, with some RVs that were flipped and damaged. Several trees within the area were also impacted, with some uprooted. Three injuries were noted with that tornado.
A tornado also was confirmed near Andrew in Jackson County. It was rated an EF0 with peak wind speeds of 74 mph. It traveled on the ground for about a minute. A shed roof and walls were destroyed and blown in a narrow path to 184th Street, where a narrow path of tree damage occurred.
An EF2 rating was given to the tornado near Hills. EF3 ratings were given to a tornado near Keota and another tornado 3 to 5 miles east of Hendrick. EF3 tornadoes have winds of 136-165 mph, the NWS states.
According to the NWS, the very strong system developed on Friday morning and tracked a strong surface low across the state of Iowa. The NWS says the weather event started with more discrete supercell thunderstorms, but quickly transitioned to a quasi-linear convective system. A QLCS is a line of thunderstorms, often forming along or ahead of a cold front. Friday's QLCS led to many spin-ups along the leading edge, with embedded supercell structures, the NWS reports.
In addition to the tornado reports, many large hail and damaging wind reports were received. Maximum straight-line thunderstorm winds were estimated at 80 to 90 mph, the NWS stated in its weather summary.
