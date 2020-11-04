CLINTON — Clinton County voters on Tuesday came out in full force, electing Republicans to fill county offices, one seat at the Iowa Statehouse and showing support for President Trump and U.S. Senator Joni Ernst, also Republicans.
In the race for sheriff, Bill Greenwalt, currently the deputy chief at the Clinton Police Department, defeated Clinton County Chief Deputy Steve Diesch to fill the post that will be vacated when Clinton County Sheriff Rick Lincoln retires at the end of the year.
Greenwalt, a Republican, received 13,261 votes to Democratic challenger Diesch’s 10,937 votes. Diesch is a long-time Clinton County sheriff’s deputy who had been part of the planning of the new Clinton County Jail and also oversees its operations.
Greenwalt said he is excited to follow in the footsteps of his father, who served with the Clinton County Sheriff’s Office for nearly 30 years. He looks forward to getting in the Sheriff’s Office and working with everyone to make the transition as smooth as possible.
“I think anyone could assume there’s going to be some challenges but I think anybody that knows me knows that challenge has been my strong suit my entire career,” Greenwalt said. “I’ve welcomed challenge. I’m excited by challenge and that’s kind of what drove me to pursue the sheriff’s election this year is I’ve never turned away from a challenge.”
Greenwalt said Clinton County residents will get to meet a new sheriff who loves the community and its citizens. He will take time to sit and talk to the citizens, he added.
“I just want to thank all the citizens of Clinton County for their support,” Greenwalt said. “All the people that helped me get to this point. And I can assure the citizens of Clinton County that they will not be disappointed in their sheriff-elect.”
Dustin Johnson, a Republican, will continue to serve as Clinton County treasurer, a position to which he was appointed last spring after the retirement of former treasurer Rhonda McIntyre. He defeated Democrat Bill Jacobs on a vote count of 13,673 to 9,619, and will serve another two years.
Johnson said he “feels great” that Clinton County voters approved of the job he is doing. He looks forward to continuing to serve the community and provide a high level of service. Johnson believes having experience as the appointed treasurer has been beneficial. He also cited the great staff in the Treasurer’s Office.
“The lessons I’ve learned in dealing with the COVID shutdowns and the derecho and the constant turmoil was instrumental as far as being up to speed on the job,” Johnson said. “I have a lot to learn and process but am well on my way.”
Tom Determann, a Republican, was re-elected to the Clinton County Board of Supervisors with 12,515 votes. He was challenged by Mike Brown, who garnered 11,409 votes. Brown retired last year as Clinton’s fire chief. Determann was unable to be reached for comment Wednesday.
State Rep. Norlin Mommsen, a Republican from DeWitt who represents District 97 in the Iowa House, defeated Democratic challenger Ryan Zeskey of LeClaire. Mommsen is appreciative of the support he received from Iowa voters in his district.
“I am thankful to the constituents in the district,” Mommsen said. “They’ve always been supportive of me during the election and session on policy issues. I’ve always treasured the interaction with them. I’m thankful for their support and humbled.”
Mommsen, who has served in the Iowa House since 2015, believes there are advantages to having experience serving in the Iowa House. Fellow legislators come to Mommsen and other legislators with experience when they have a history with an issue, Mommsen said.
Mommsen believes one of the most significant parts of the election is the House Republicans picking up seats in the Iowa House. Mommsen said Republicans are expected to pick up seven seats, expanding the majority they have in the Iowa House. Mommsen cited $2 million of outside money was spent on the races to make sure Republicans retained the majority in the House. This shows Iowans cannot be bought, Mommsen believes.
“They (Iowans) still think for themselves and think the budgeting practices and direction we’ve gone down is the way Iowa needs to go,” Mommsen said. “There are colleagues that were outspent and still came out on top. I’m really proud of Iowans that we can’t be bought. And this is why it’s vital that we continue to be first in the nation. We think for ourselves.”
In Clinton County, Mommsen received 6,401 votes to Zeskey’s 3,694. Scott County voters also supported Mommsen, who received 5,000 votes in Scott County to Zeskey’s 2,934 votes.
Clinton County voters also re-elected State Rep. Mary Wolfe, a Democrat from Clinton, to represent House District 98 in the Iowa House. She received 7,864 votes to challenger Joma Short’s 5,326. Wolfe was unavailable for comment Wednesday.
Clinton County voters supported Democrat Rita Hart for Iowa’s 2nd Congressional District, whose race against opponent Mariannette Miller-Meeks was too close to call Wednesday; Ernst, a Republican who was reelected to her U.S. Senate seat; and Donald Trump for president. Trump received 13,369 votes to Joe Biden’s 10,806. Ernst garnered 12,549 votes to Republican challenger Theresa Greenfield’s 10,937.
Clinton County also set an absentee ballot record Tuesday.
The previous absentee ballot record – 12,469 – was set in 2012, when Barack Obama won reelection with 60.56% of the vote over Republican Mitt Romney’s 37.73%. Registered voters numbered 34,758 at that election, with 25,089 ballots cast, 12,620 of them at the polls.
“This will be a record for how many absentee ballots we counted in Clinton County,” said Clinton County Auditor Eric Van Lancker, who was reelected Tuesday night in an uncontested race. He said more absentee ballots could still make their way to his office and be counted. As of 7 p.m., a full two hours before polls closed Tuesday night, he knew the record has been surpassed. “We are currently ahead of the record 12,469 absentee ballots counted in 2012 by more than 3,500.”
