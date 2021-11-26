CLINTON – The Salvation Army’s new 360 Life Center of Clinton will officially open Nov. 29.
An updated version of The Salvation Army, it will be located at 219 First Ave. and will provide many vital services and programs for Clinton community members, according to a press release. The 360 Life Center will be open weekdays from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. and will be managed by Susan Sharp, who is the new director of ministry and operations.
Sharp is relocating from Galesburg, Illinois but grew up in Camanche. After a career in higher education, training, and the arts, she is happy to be closer to family again.
“I’m looking forward to knowing the city again,” Sharp said.
The initial opening of the 360 Life Center will assess the needs of the communities in order to determine what future initiatives and programs will be introduced.
“We’re grateful to be centrally located and offer our services, but we want to make sure that we don’t to duplicate services already being provided by other community resources,” Sharp said. “We want to effectively help meet the needs of the community, first and foremost.”
Clinton community members are encouraged to stop inside the main entrance and see the new Salvation Army 360 Life Center. Updates about the facility and services can be followed online through the official Facebook page at Facebook.com/SAClintonIA. All questions or concerns can be directed through email to susan.sharp@usc.salvationarmy.org.
Those looking to give their support to the local mission of The Salvation Army can get involved with the Christmas fund-raising season. Volunteers can sign up as Red Kettle Bell Ringers by going to RegisterToRing.com or by visiting the 360 Life Center in person. Those who wish to donate can give their support directly online at SalArmy.US/ClintonRedKettle.
