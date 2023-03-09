ROCK ISLAND, Ill. — The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Rock Island District, announces it is now upgrading the water infrastructure at the Thomson Causeway Recreation Area in Thomson, Illinois.
During installation of new individual water hookups at sites 1-78 and 99-131, the Potter’s North, Potter’s South, Hickory Point loops and the day use areas of the park will be closed to all vehicle, bike and pedestrian traffic.
Camping and picnic shelter reservations for the restricted areas are currently closed through June 30 to accommodate the work. If the upgrades are completed earlier than scheduled, the campground will be reopened, and an announcement will be made to local media and social media platforms one week prior to the reservation system being reopened.
The River Birch loop, sites 79-98, will open to the public as scheduled May 1, and reservations for these sites can be made online at Recreation.gov or by calling 1-877-444-6777. For more information concerning the upgrades or partial closure of the Thomson Causeway Recreation Area, contact the Thomson Ranger Office at (815) 259-3628.
