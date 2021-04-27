DAVENPORT — After a year of virtual meetings, learning and more, the promise of spring sunshine and outdoor adventure is calling. Eastern Iowa Community Colleges’ is offering a new course titled “Exploring the Upper Iowa River.”
Participants will spend two Saturdays in May with experts from the Nahant Marsh Education Center learning survival/camping skills, river navigation, paddling strokes, how to pack for a wilderness trip, and water hazards, before putting their skills to the test during a weekend canoe get-away on the Upper Iowa River.
Pre-trip classes will take place May 8 and 15; the overnight campout is scheduled for May 22–23. The Upper Iowa River is one of the most widely recognized rivers in Iowa and one of the first in the nation to be nominated as a national Wild and Scenic River in the 1960s. It originates in LeRoy, Minnesota before meandering 136 miles to the Mississippi River near New Albin, Iowa.
Flowing through bluffs and wooded areas, the river valley is home to hundreds of birds and a variety of fish, reptiles, mammals and insects. During the trip, the group will visit a waterfall, hike and learn about the local flora and fauna.
The 32-mile trip will begin in Kendallville, Iowa and end at Pulpit Rock in Decorah, Iowa. Participants will caravan to the launch site, resting their paddles to camp and enjoy dinner over the fire in Bluffton. Each person will be required to bring a sleeping bag and tent. All other gear and meals will be provided. No experience is necessary; the pre-trip classes are designed to prepare a novice and increase the skills of experienced paddlers.
There are only nine spaces available, so those interested are encouraged to register early. The cost is $229. Register online at eicc.edu/canoe
For more information, call 1-888-336-3907 or email eiccnfo@eicc.edu
