EAST MOLINE, ILL. — Stakeholders who represent interests that range from agriculture, manufacturing, energy and navigation to the environment and flood control will convene in the Quad-Cities from Oct. 5-7 to discuss improving and utilizing the Upper Mississippi River and sustaining the benefits provided.
The 14th annual Upper Mississippi River Conference – Pooling Our Efforts to Raise the Grade – will revisit the America’s Watershed Initiative 2016 Report Card and the efforts to raise the grade over the past five years.
Those participating can attend either online or in person at the XPO Center, The Bend, East Moline.
Speakers and panelists will bring action plans, tool kits and provide personal testimony on what has worked to improve the grade and resiliency of the Mississippi River watershed, which covers all or part of 31 states in the nation. Presentations will follow two tracks: Sustaining/Improving the River and Utilizing the River.
Keynote speaker Kim Lutz, executive director of America’s Watershed Initiative, worked with a collaboration of businesses, government, academic and civic organizations to find solutions to the challenges facing the river and the 250 rivers that flow into it. Her address will be “Keys to the Report Card.”
For further information or to register go to www.riveraction.org/UMRC. Early-bird pricing ends Oct. 1. Discounted fees are available for students.
The conference is hosted by River Action, a non-profit organization that works to protect and restore the upper Mississippi River in the Quad-City area, foster cultural and economic river-related activities, and raise awareness of sustainable practices that enhance the river.
River Action Executive Director Kathy Wine said a part of what her organization and this conference seek to do is help attendees understand just how critical the Upper Mississippi River region is to the economic, social, and environmental health of the entire nation.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.