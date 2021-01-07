DEWITT — DeWitt residents should soon be able to own chickens.
City officials at the Dec. 21 council meeting approved the first of three readings of the new law that, once adopted, will permit the ownership of up to four hens within the city limits.
The possibility of chicken ownership was brought up by DeWitt City Administrator Steve Lindner at an October council meeting. Lindner said then that he knew of several residents who already — and illegally — owned chickens.
“We haven’t permitted any of those, but they are here,” he said then. “And we’ve started to get some calls about the ones we do have.”
Except for rare exceptions, all livestock ownership is illegal within city limits.
However, DeWitt may soon join a handful of Iowa towns — including Iowa City, Waverly, Ottumwa and Keokuk — that allow chicken ownership.
In crafting DeWitt’s ordinance, Lindner solicited the help of city leaders from around the state.
“We’ve taken some reasonable ordinances and fine tuned them a bit,” he said.
Some of the stipulations in the law include:
• Residents must apply with the city to own chickens. They must also pass a property inspection and be approved by a city building official. The initial chicken license is $25.
• The $25 permit must be renewed annually.
• Chickens will be required to live in an enclosed building or pen. Chicken tractors, or mobile coops, are also permitted.
• Chicken wings must be clipped
• The building or pen must be at least 10 feet away from any property line and 25 feet from any adjacent residential or commercial structure.
• The chicken house must be kept clean, and owners will be subject to all other property nuisance rules.
• Chickens can live on properties with single-family homes or duplexes.
• The permit does not allow for chicken breeding within the city limits
Lindner said those residents who already have chickens will be invited to apply and “go through the process” as well, and enforcement of the regulations will begin in the spring.
Other business
In other happenings, the council:
• Approved its annual list of city committee changes. Changes to the city’s boards include: Tiffany Paarmann replacing Kathy Rollings on the library board; Carrie Rouse replacing Lori Rhodes on the park & recreation commission; and Ashley Lansing replacing Morgan Schuler on the park & recreaction commission. Also, Rory Maricle is the new student representative on the Central DeWitt Performing Arts Center Committee. There are still openings on the city’s tree board and zoning board of adjustment, Lindner said.
“The city is extremely grateful for all the individuals that agree to serve on these boards and commissions that are essential to the city’s operation,” Lindner said.
• Conducted the first of three reads of the city’s livestock code. With the addition of the urban chicken ordinance, some minor adjustments were made.
• Conducted the third and final reading of a new 25-year natural gas franchise agreement with MidAmerican Energy. The utility has a gas line on the east side of DeWitt that services Guardian Industries.
Nick Joos is the DeWitt Observer's news editor.
