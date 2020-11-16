DEWITT — An ordinance that would allow for urban chicken ownership in DeWitt is taking shape.
After consulting with other municipalities that allow chickens, DeWitt City Administrator Steve Lindner presented an ordinance draft to the council.
The ordinance includes a $25 annual permit fee, an application, and an approval form that would be required by neighbors of the person wanting the chickens.
The law would allow for ownership of four hens that must have their wings clipped to hinder efforts to fly.
Council briefly debated the merits of allowing ducks but ultimately decided against it.
The ordinance says chickens must be kept in enclosures or fenced at all times. The enclosures must follow city building codes.
Manure must be stored in an enclosed structure, the ordinance says.
The council has not yet acted to adopt the ordinance into the city’s code.
$1 million wastewater project underway
A project at the city’s wastewater treatment plant is well underway, and workers recently discovered an obsolete computer system that will add more than $18,000 to the overall price tag.
The project revolves around the installation of a new disinfection process that uses UV lighting. The renovations are a result of the Iowa Nutrient Reduction Strategy — legislation developed by the Iowa Department of Agriculture and Land Stewardship, the Department of Natural Resources, and Iowa State University — to clean Iowa’s waterways.
A state mandate required DeWitt to reduce the amount of phosphorus and nitrogen in its effluent, or discharge, from its water treatment plant.
The change order for the project added $18,617 to the cost, which now totals $1.16 million.
“The existing system is obsolete and difficult to maintain,” Lindner said. “The update requires programming, licensing, and a new computer to run Windows 10.”
The council also approved the fourth change order for the South Sixth Avenue resurfacing project. The change order adds $8,000 to the price tag. The extra work was to patch pot holes once the project was milled.
However, that total was offset by a $1,000-per-day overage fee charged to the project’s contractor. The contractor worked 4 1/2 days more than the agreement, Lindner said.
The council also approved a multi-jurisdictional agreement with area law enforcement agencies in both Iowa and Illinois. The non-binding agreement creates a platform to request mutual aid during emergencies or natural disasters.
“Participating agencies are not required to provide assistance, and if assistance is provided it is for only the time required to restore the situation to a level where it can be handled by the home agency,” Lindner said. “Agencies providing mutual aid to other agencies does so at their own expense.”
The agreement gives DeWitt authorities access to specialized agencies in the Quad-Cities.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.