DEWITT — The Fieldstone of DeWitt senior living complex was one of the projects around the U.S. recently approved to receive financing through the USDA’s Community Facilities Direct Loan and Grant Program.
The Fieldstone project will receive a $19.3 million rural development investment. The facility will have a memory care unit along with kitchens, a family dining area and communal spaces. Construction on the facility located along Maynard Way has begun.
The USDA’s rural development program invested $266 million to build and improve community facilities that benefit nearly 3 million rural residents in 16 states and Puerto Rico, it said in a press release. This funding includes $156 million to support healthcare-related improvements and emergency response services that will benefit nearly 1 million rural residents in nine states and Puerto Rico.
More than 100 types of projects are eligible for the funding. Eligible applicants include municipalities, public bodies, nonprofit organizations and federally recognized Native American tribes. Projects must be in rural areas with a population of 20,000 or less.
