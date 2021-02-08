The U.S. Department of Agriculture is making available $12 million for use in making payments to forest landowners with land enrolled in the Conservation Reserve Program in exchange for their implementing healthy forest management practices.
Existing CRP participants can now sign up for the Forest Management Incentive, which provides financial incentives to landowners with land in CRP to encourage proper tree thinning and other practices.
Right now, less than 10 percent of land currently enrolled in CRP is dedicated to forestland. But these nearly 2 million acres of CRP forestland, if properly managed, can have benefits for natural resources by reducing soil erosion, protecting water quality, increasing water quantity and diversifying local farm operations and rural economies.
Only landowners and agricultural producers with active CRP contracts involving forest cover can enroll. However, this does not include active CRP contracts that expire within 2 years. Existing CRP participants interested in tree thinning and prescribed burning must comply with the standards and specifications established in the CRP contracts.
The incentive payment is the lower of the actual cost of completing the practice, or 75% of the payment rate offered by USDA’s Natural Resources Conservation Service if the practice is offered through NRCS conservation programs.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.