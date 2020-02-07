PLATTEVILLE, Wis. — Local students were among the graduates of the University of Wisconsin-Platteville’s 203rd commencement ceremonies Dec. 14 in Williams Fieldhouse.
The following students from this area earned their UW-Platteville bachelor’s or UW-Platteville Baraboo Sauk County or UW-Platteville Richland associate degrees:
Danielle Till of Andrew, elementary education; Rebecca Alexander of Chadwick, Illinois, biology; Brandon Heppner of Erie, Illinois, health and human performance; Jaelyn Diercks of Grand Mound, elementary education; Cassidy Berner of Lost Nation, chemisty/forensic investigation.
Also Ella Kramer of Lyndon, Illinois, industrial engineering; Mercedes McCloy of Miles, broad field science; Eli Schulz of Miles, agricultural education; Addison Morse of Prophetstown, Illinois, agricultural business; Katrya Lessman of Shannon, Illinois, elementary education.
