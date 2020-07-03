STEVENS POINT, Wis. — The University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point honored more than 2,660 undergraduate students for attaining high grade-point averages during the spring semester of the 2019-2020 academic year.
Full-time undergraduates who earned grade points of 3.90 to 4.0 (4.0 equals straight A) are given the highest honors designation. High honor citations go to those with grade-point averages from 3.75 to 3.89 and honor recognition is accorded to those with grade-point averages from 3.50 to 3.74.
Personalized certificates of scholastic achievement are being sent to those who earned highest honors distinction.
Local students who received honors include Alexis Verkruysse, a junior from Erie, Illinois, who received an Honors designation, and Hannah Pannell, of Fulton, Illinois, a senior named to the High Honors list.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.