CLINTON — Residents who have been fully vaccinated for COVID-19 no longer have to wear masks in Clinton County-owned buildings.
In light of new guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Clinton County Supervisors Tom Determann and Jim Irwin decided Monday that the county no longer needs to require masks in county buildings except for people who have not been fully vaccinated.
Supervisor Dan Srp was absent.
Fully vaccinated people can resume activities without wearing a mask or physically distancing, the CDC said last week. Federal, state, local, tribal or territorial rules as well as policies by businesses may still require wearing masks, CDC said.
People are considered fully vaccinated two weeks after their second doses in a two-dose series, such as the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines, or two weeks after a single-dose vaccine, such as Johnson & Johnson’s Janssen vaccine, the CDC said.
Supervisors changed the county’s policy for the public after it changed policy for its employees. County employees who have been fully vaccinated may resume activities as before the pandemic and do not need to wear masks at work, says the new policy presented Monday by Clinton County Human Resources Director Dawn Aldridge.
While the policy stopped short of asking for proof of vaccination, Aldridge said that unmasked employees may be asked if they’ve been vaccinated if a coworker suspects the unmasked employee hasn’t been vaccinated.
Failure to adhere to the policy could result in discipline or termination, Aldridge said.
“We don’t want to be COVID police,” said Aldridge, but the county needs a written policy in case someone reports noncompliance. The COVID policy is a safety policy, she said, and employees must follow the policies of their employers.
“You don’t just get to do what you want,” said Aldridge.
Irwin has not been vaccinated and will continue to wear a mask in county buildings when he can’t distance from others, he said. However, the spread of COVID is an Occupational Safety and Health Administration recordable event, he said, and the county is bound by OSHA to protect its employees’ health.
County buildings are public buildings, Irwin said, and while the county can ask its employees if they’ve been vaccinated, whether it can ask residents is a gray area.
The revisions Aldridge brought before the Supervisors on Monday were for policies for staff, she said. The Supervisors approved the employee policies, and addressed the policy for the public separately. Aldridge said she’d have signs prepared for the doors of county buildings to let residents know that fully-vaccinated people don’t have to wear masks in county buildings.
Aldridge said some staff members have asked to have copies of their vaccination cards put into their personnel files, which she will do, but the county doesn’t require it.
Employees whose vaccination statuses are questioned have the option to wear masks if they don’t want to prove they’ve been vaccinated, Aldridge said. Employees may be concerned about their safety if they have to work with unmasked, unvaccinated coworkers. The vaccine is up to 95% effective, she said, but vaccinated employees could still get the virus.
Unvaccinated county employees must still wear masks if they cannot keep the recommended social distancing, which the county changed from 6 feet to 3 feet Monday, based on CDC guidelines. Employees are allowed to remove their masks when seated or standing at their immediate working area.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.