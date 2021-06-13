ROCK FALLS — The Whiteside County Health Department will conduct daily walk-in clinics next this week at the Rock Falls location, 1300 W. Second St.
Through Friday, July 18, the county health department will offer Pfizer vaccines to anyone over the age of 12 and Johnson and Johnson and Moderna vaccines to anyone over the age of 18 from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. while supplies last, WCHD said in a press release this weekend.
Individuals interested in being vaccinated simply need to walk in and ask to be vaccinated, the press release said. Anyone under the age of 18 must be accompanied by a parent or guardian.
Only Pfizer has an emergency use authorization for people under the age of 18, WCHD said. Anyone over the age of 12 may receive the Pfizer vaccine.
