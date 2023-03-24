CLINTON – Grow Clinton Ambassadors joined Valley Bluff Townhomes developers Friday afternoon to celebrate completion of phases one and two of Clinton’s newest townhomes.
The development, located in Clinton’s west end, soon will see the start of phase three. The development includes one-, two-, and three-bedroom townhomes with garages and is located at 2590 Bristol Drive, Unit 1915.
“Grow Clinton is excited to welcome Valley Bluff Townhomes to our community,” said Andy Sokolovich, president and CEO of Grow Clinton. “With nearly $30 million invested in Clinton, Valley Bluff Townhomes continues to be a strong partner, offering long-term and short-term rentals to support the demands of our regional workforce and employers.”
Units include granite counters, free internet, an in-unit washer and dryer, a grill, a back patio, and many attached garages. Units that don’t have garages have dedicated parking spaces next each unit’s front door. The community is also pet friendly.
Colin Woods, developer of Valley Bluff Townhomes, said the development offers something for everyone.
“We have zero-entry units with no stairs for folks who aren’t interested in going up and down stairs constantly to large two- and three-bedroom townhomes with more than 1,500 square feet of living space in them,” Woods said.
The brand-new units are available for lease and can be moved into immediately.
Woods said he’s excited about the future of the development.
“We’re just excited to finish the last two phases and see what Clinton has to offer next,” Wood said.
“I was fortunate enough to get a little sneak peak a few weeks ago,” Realtor Joy Jensen said at the ceremony. “I was impressed then and I’m even more impressed now. So on behalf of Grow Clinton, the Ambassadors and the community, congratulations and welcome.”
For more information about the units, go to www.vbtownhomes.com or contact Kate Sager at 242-8603.
