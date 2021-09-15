CLINTON – Democrat Eric Van Lancker is announcing a campaign for Iowa Secretary of State in 2022. Van Lancker is serving his fourth term as Clinton County Auditor and Commissioner of Elections; his focus has been on protecting the vote through improved election administration.
“I have a lot of passion for helping my neighbors vote, backed up by experience and an understanding of how to run elections the right way,” Van Lancker said. “Iowans have never needed a voting advocate more than they do at this moment, and that’s why I’m excited to announce I’ll seek the Democratic nomination for Secretary of State in 2022.”
Van Lancker is a leader within the Iowa State Association of County Auditors, serving as president in 2014. He’s also served on the State Election Administration Training Curriculum Committee, including as chairman of the committee and a lead trainer.
“Voters pay for the election system and they deserve to have leadership that builds confidence in the system instead of undermining it for short-term political points,” Van Lancker said. “It is long past time for a county auditor to return to the Secretary of State’s office. Iowa voters deserve a state commissioner of elections who knows what it is like to be on the front lines of an election and has respect and knowledge of the work precinct election officials perform during an election.”
Van Lancker was born and raised in Cedar Rapids. He earned his bachelor's degree in communications from the University of Northern Iowa in Cedar Falls. He has lived in Clinton for 27 years with his wife, Tanya. He and Tanya have been married for 28 years and have two adult children, Caitlyn and Jackson.
