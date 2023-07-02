CLINTON — The Clinton Community College Library Art Gallery is hosting an exhibit of pieces by Jerry Van Scoy through August.
Van Scoy’s artwork includes seasonal scenes and other unique pieces. The Library Art Gallery is open Monday through Thursday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., and is located at the CCC main campus, 1000 Lincoln Blvd., Clinton.
A retired Clinton attorney, Van Scoy has been painting for about 25 years. He stated, “A gradual accumulation of experiences led me to actually painting myself. Probably the most influential was handy access to the Chicago Art Institute both in terms of attending special exhibits and events closer to home factored into the process. Also, appreciating my environment, observing the change in colors in different light sources, such as time of day for example, and recognizing the beauty of nature also served as motivators.”
When asked about his paints and technique, Van Scoy commented, “I typically use oil paint. Lately, however, I have been tinkering with cold wax and oil in order to achieve an actual three dimensional effect. Over time I have learned what type of brush or other instrument will make the kind of mark I want to achieve. It is a continuing process and involves a bit of trial and error.”
Van Scoy also shared his process to select subject matter saying, “The Art Institute afforded an opportunity in a single setting, to see many styles of painting as they evolved over hundreds of years. I quickly gravitated to impressionistic and post impressionistic works which are the basis of most of my paintings.”
He continued, “The time involved in choosing a subject matter for painting and making the first brush stroke is highly variable. The season of year, whether I am doing a piece as a gift, recent experiences, longstanding thoughts and images, and environment are a few of a whole host of factors that come in to play. It is not unusual to have more than one painting in the works at the same time. Completion time is also highly variable. My paintings are done when I stop making marks and I am never sure when to stop making marks.”
CCC President Brian Kelly commented, “It is fantastic to have Jerry’s work in our gallery. His use of color and appreciation of light spans multiple mediums and seasons. I am amazed at the diversity of subject matters Jerry is able to bring to life.”
Clinton Community College is one of the Eastern Iowa Community Colleges. For more information about the CCC Library Art Gallery, call 244-7001.
