CLINTON — The River Arts Center is now exhibiting the metal sculptures of John VandeWalle of Rock Island, Illinois through Saturday, June 12.
The art center is located at 229 Fifth Ave. South, in downtown Clinton, and is open Wednesday through Saturday from 1-4 p.m.
A reception for the artist will be held on Sunday, May 15, from 1-3 p.m. All are welcome and there is no charge to attend. His work is unique, and VandeWalle has become quite well-known in the Quad-City area.
A graduate of Rock Island High School, he studied art at Blackhawk College, and then transferred to Augustana College, where he earned a degree in studio art.
A wide variety of pieces fill the gallery space, some at least 6 feet tall, and are primarily for garden/yard art. Some are smaller table top sculptures called “Kmick Kmacks”. Wooden table tops are incorporated with swirling metal stands for tables and benches, and there are flat square and circular wall hangings as well. Many can be used either outdoors or inside.
Since 1999 he has chosen to work with scrap from factories, mills, and metal shops which is satisfying, as he is re-purposing metal that would have been discarded. When choosing pieces to work with, he puts them together so that they complement each other.
The steel starts out rusty and dirty and must be cleaned so that it is easier to work with. This gives the sculpture a more even look at the beginning, and the piece rusts evenly.
But as the piece rusts, it takes on its own personality and changes dramatically, which helps in giving it a name. Periodically he will paint pieces in a variety of colors.
