CLINTON — A Clinton man facing retrial on a first-degree murder charge has pleaded guilty to voluntary manslaughter.
Lewis Vaughn Sr. entered the plea earlier this month in connection with a fatal shooting at Hawthorne Woods apartments in February 2021.
Vaughn was initially charged with first-degree murder. A mistrial was declared at the conclusion of a week-long trial in April when a Clinton County jury was unable to reach a unanimous verdict.
Court documents dated July 10 show Vaughn withdrew his previous plea of not guilty and entered a guilty plea to the lesser-included charge of voluntary manslaughter, abuse of a corpse and first-degree burglary in the death of Khalil Pugh.
Pugh was killed Feb. 23, 2021 at Hawthorne Woods apartments, and his body hidden in a dumpster in rural Clinton. His body was never found. Testimony by Ja’Kwane Polidore, 28, was given during the initial trial. Pugh and Polidore had become friends a few years prior to the shooting.
Together, they rented Apartment 12 at Hawthorne Woods until disagreements resulted in Pugh moving out in 2020. Polidore testified that on the evening of Feb. 23, 2021, he was at Legends Sports Bar on Harrison Drive with Vaughn.
Polidore didn’t have a vehicle, so Vaughn had picked him up at his apartment, leaving his gun there. Vaughn then drove himself, Polidore, and Vaughn’s son to the establishment for dinner.
Polidore was on his phone during the meal, having a disagreement with a female. Vaughn grabbed the phone and started talking to the female and swearing at her. Polidore testified that Vaughn was disrespecting the woman and that this had upset him.
Polidore testified that he had Vaughn drive him back to his apartment and told him not to come back. He then went into the apartment, called a male friend whom he told to bring cigarettes and alcohol and tried to calm down.
After the friend arrived, Polidore locked the apartment door. The two men were talking in a bedroom when Polidore heard the door unlock after about 15 minutes.
He saw Vaughn, who had a master key, and then Pugh enter.
Polidore grabbed Vaughn’s gun he’d left in the apartment and fired a warning shot into the ceiling.
The male friend fled the apartment.
Polidore said he gave Vaughn the gun and that he and Pugh then got into a fight, ending up on the floor, with Pugh starting to choke Polidore.
Polidore said he grabbed a wooden table leg and hit Pugh over the head with it. Pugh stopped choking him and Polidore went to the bathroom, saying he felt like he was going to vomit.
When he came out of the bathroom, Polidore testified, he saw Vaughn standing over Pugh, who was partly on the mattress, and that Vaughn twice fired the gun at Pugh’s head.
Polidore said Vaughn then called his wife to come over to help him get rid of Pugh’s body.
The couple drove to Slop’s Neighborhood Bar & Grill on 13th Avenue North to retrieve Vaughn’s truck that he’d left there just a few hours earlier when he had been there with Pugh.
They drove the truck back to Hawthorne Woods. Polidore said he and Vaughn used a sheet to carry the body to the second-floor balcony. They dropped it from the balcony, with the body landing in the snow below.
The two men then loaded it into the back of Vaughn’s truck. Authorities provided evidence to show Vaughn, followed by Jessica Vaughn in another vehicle, drove to a rural Clinton address where he put Pugh’s body in a dumpster.
Polidore took a cab to his female friend’s home where he stayed until morning. He took a cab back to his apartment the next day, but as it approached he could see police and got scared.
Polidore told the cab driver to drop him off instead at a convenience store.
He later got a ride to Vaughn’s house and hid in the basement.
Polidore left Clinton the next day for Davenport, where he took a bus to Louisiana, then another to Texas. He lived there until he was arrested on a drug warrant in 2022, more than a year after he fled Clinton.
Upon returning to Clinton, he said, he told law enforcement officers what happened on Feb. 23 and 24, 2021.
Vaughn had chosen not to testify on his own behalf and no defense witnesses were called to the stand. Defense attorney Miguel Puentes, however, used his closing statements to offer an alternative theory that Polidore had shot Pugh and Vaughn had assisted him in getting rid of the body.
Puentes said that Polidore wanted to give his version of events to Clinton police because he faced a drug charge that had brought him back to town and his testimony provided him leverage to bargain in that case.
In a rebuttal, Iowa Assistant Attorney General Doug Hammerand said evidence supported Vaughn’s guilt and that the testimony of Vaughn’s wife, Jessica Vaughn, indicated that Vaughn had wanted Pugh dead because he was going to tell police that Vaughn and Polidore were selling drugs.
Polidore’s trial is set for Aug. 7 for possession of cocaine base with intent to deliver and failure to affix a drug tax stamp.
He was arrested for these charges about two weeks after police found what they described as a violent crime scene at Hawthorne Woods apartments during the execution of a search warrant on Feb. 24, 2021 at Polidore’s apartment.
In the bedroom, 19 individual clear bags collectively containing about 14.2 grams of what tested positive for the presumptive presence of cocaine were located in a plastic storage container. Polidore was released from custody after posting bond in September 2022.
Vaughn has remained in Clinton County Jail since his arrest in August 2022, and is being held without bail pending a sentencing hearing set for Aug. 10.
According to the plea agreement filed July 10, in addition to pleading guilty to the Class C felony of voluntary manslaughter punishable by up to 10 years in prison, the Class D felony of abuse of a corpse punishable by up to five years, and the Class B felony of first-degree burglary punishable by up to 25 years in prison, Vaughn will agree to provide all known information and assist authorities in locating the remains of Pugh believed to have ended up in the Clinton County landfill.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.