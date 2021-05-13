CLINTON — The Clinton County Board of Supervisors has been discussing what the county’s involvement should be in verifying vendors for the Register’s Annual Great Bicycle Ride Across Iowa, which will roll through Clinton County in late July.
RAGBRAI will feature stops in Clinton and DeWitt this year. Board of Supervisors Vice Chairman Jim Irwin Jr. has fielded concerns brought to his attention by a mayor and some rural residents, he said. Rural residents have been contacted by vendors due to the fees those vendors would have to pay to set up within city limits, Irwin said. Board Chairman Tom Determann described the fees as pretty high.
Irwin said some fees were high and some were probably pretty reasonable. The vendors are looking for open spaces in rural areas and are reaching out to anyone who has a residence or building along the way that has water or power available, he said.
Supervisor Dan Srp noted some of the fees may be higher than what people would expect but it is important to remember that the overnight towns are the towns that get available funding, he stressed.
“The other communities that this is passing through are likely to have expenses as a result,” Srp said. “So for them to try to absorb some of those expenses and offset them by collecting some fees from those vendors is a viable solution for them. So I just want to make sure that we keep that all in place. I don’t want to act like our towns are being unfair either. They’re expected to roll out the red carpet and plan and do lots of organizing. I mean it’s a big lift. It’s a big effort.”
In his experience, Srp believes there is a tremendous volume of riders that would rather support the local non-profits than a vendor they see every day following them across the state, he said.
The Department of Inspection and Appeals indicated the vendors need to meet certain criteria, including a tested or public water supply in order to have hand washing stations, Environmental Services Director Shane McClintock said. If they decided they wanted to put a tent up in a rural area, they would need to be tested for bacteria or nitrates before receiving approval, he said.
Srp asked if there are other areas where the county has decision-making authority or options to consider.
McClintock believes this would be complicated for the county at this point. McClintock is confident the state is making sure the vendors meet the requirements, he said.
“The ones that we’ve seen where some entities have tried to do that, they’ve usually already created an ordinance by now to have that legal authority. And we do not have anything like that,” McClintock said. “We’d have to create that from probably scratch if we were to do that. And it doesn’t sound like any counties have been doing that. So I don’t know the feasibility of doing that at this point.”
Planning and Zoning Director Thomas Barnes stated he could drive the route the morning of or the night before to make sure nothing is set up that should not be set up, he said.
