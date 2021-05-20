CLINTON — Under dark clouds and a threat of rain, the Lyons Farmer’s Market opened Wednesday at Foursquare Park in Lyons.
Linda Grissinger of Savanna, Illinois was looking for radishes. “My husband loves radishes,” she said. She also picked up some oatmeal raisin cookies from Marianne Wagemester.
Nancy Hemingway and Stephen McFarland bought cookies from Merle Daniels of Morrison, Illinois. Daniels has been selling produce and baked goods at Lyons Farmer’s Market for more than 25 years, he said Wednesday.
Daniels sells whatever produce is in season and whatever he has baked. “Not much produce now,” said McFarland, but he was happy to buy baked goods instead.
“I like his cookies,” said Hemingway as she tried to decide which kind to buy.
LaVonne Huizenga, of Morrison, set up a table with crocheted items. She didn’t set up at the Lyons market last year, she said, but she’s back for the 2021 season.
Huizenga usually sells baked goods, she said, but this year she’s focusing on needlework.
Michelle Medd, of Medd Metalworks in Clinton, sells metal items at the Lyons Farmer’s Market every year.
Rick and Michelle Medd make custom metal items including signs, tables, candleholders and tack brackets. Medd’s table at the Farmer’s Market offers smaller items for sale, though the Medds makes larger items as well.
About 10 vendors offered goods for sale during the first market of the season. A few minutes of rain scattered buyers for awhile shortly after Wednesday’s start.
The Lyons Farmer’s Market opens every Wednesday at 4 p.m. and every Saturday at 8 a.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.