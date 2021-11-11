CLINTON — Area veterans gathered at Clinton’s Hy-Vee on Thursday for a free breakfast offered to them on Veterans Day.
On Thursday, Hy-Vee stores across the state distributed free breakfast to all veterans and active-duty military in gratitude for their service. The event was held from 6-10 a.m.
Stephen Kratz was one of many veterans to take advantage of the free breakfast offered at the Clinton Hy-Vee. Kratz served in the Army in Vietnam for 13 months, in 1968-69, he said.
“It was quite an experience,” Kratz said. “It makes you appreciate what you have back here. You ever go to a third-world country and see how those people live, you never complain about anything here again.
Kratz, along with fellow veterans Dave Geronzin and Jim Eggers, was drafted into service. Eggers served from 1966-1967 in the Navy.
“That wasn’t my plan but I did it,” Eggers said. “Both my parents were in the Navy. Plus I thought it’d be a little safer.”
Geronzin served from 1970-1972 in the Army, he said.
“My whole family was military,” Geronzin said. “All five brothers and uncles. And I volunteered for the draft. But the draft was the main thing. It was just going in earlier than later.”
Dan Dopson served in Germany from 1974-1977 with the Army, he said. Dopson noted the importance of having the event for veterans. He referenced last year when there was a veteran who served in one of the World Wars and was at least 90 years old.
“That was kind of cool to see that,” Dopson said.
Hy-Vee and Iowa Secretary of State Paul Pate joined forces to pay tribute to Iowa’s military on Veterans Day. Hy-Vee circulated the “Honor a Veteran” postcards, encouraging customers to pay tribute to a loved one who served the country. There were about 30,000 postcards sent to Hy-Vee stores across Iowa for use on Veterans Day.
