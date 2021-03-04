MUSCATINE — Muscatine Community College, one of the Eastern Iowa Community Colleges, is inviting people to learn more about its hands-on veterinary technology program and state-of-the-art labs.
The college will host an online information session from 3 to 5 p.m. March 9 online via Zoom. The session is open to anyone interested in entering the veterinary technician profession.
To join in the session, visit eicc.edu/vettech and click the Zoom link during the designated day and time.
The program teaches both small and large animal care. Graduates have a wide variety of career options in addition to working in a veterinary office, such as food safety inspection, drug and feed manufacturing, hospitals, humane societies, diagnostic laboratories and more.
Considered a high-demand field in Iowa, students enrolling in the program can have their tuition paid through Iowa’s Last Dollar Program. All you have to do is fill out the FAFSA form. The state then covers the remaining balance beyond the aid for which you are eligible. Even if you receive no federal or state aid, the program will pay your entire tuition. Regardless of your personal income situation, you will pay no tuition costs.
MCC’s modern veterinary technology facilities rival those found in many veterinarian offices. The labs are located at the Muscatine Agriculture Learning Center, 3200 Lucas Road, Muscatine.
The Ag Learning Center is a unique educational facility created through a partnership between MCC, the Muscatine Community School District and the Muscatine Friends of the FFA. In addition to the veterinary labs, the more than $3 million facility includes classrooms, a large arena, horse stalls and farm ground.
Those attending the online information session will have the opportunity to meet instructors and have their questions answered about the program, financial aid opportunities and how to enroll for classes. For more information, contact Erica Petersen at (563) 288-6029 or ejpetersen@eicc.edu
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.