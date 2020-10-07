CLINTON — The Victory Center Ministries board will celebrate Pastor Ray Gimenez’s 40 years of preaching and 33 years helping the homeless and poor Saturday in Albany, Illinois.
The night will feature live worship music by the Christian band Revive me, as well as special guest speakers who will share the gospel, said Director Fidel Henderson. The event will include food, cake and fellowship.
The event is free to attend and a free-will offering will be taken at the end of the night for Gimenez. Donations can also be mailed to The Victory Center Headquarters at 516 Ninth Ave. South, Clinton, IA 52732 or made online at victorycenter.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.