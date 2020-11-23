CLINTON — What used to be a sit-down Thanksgiving dinner for hundreds of local residents became a food pantry pickup for a couple of hundred people this week.
Victory Center Ministries traditionally welcomes residents to a dinner with entertainment and door prizes, but with COVID guidelines limiting sizes of gatherings, the non-profit changed its operation.
Volunteers boxed up donated food and loaded the boxes and frozen turkeys into cars Monday as the vehicles drove up to Nelson Corp Field.
Residents had to call the Victory Center in advance and set up a pick-up time, said LumberKings Director of Operations Andrew McKay. Scheduling pickups eliminated traffic problems that a pet-food giveaway created earlier this year, he said.
Though the dinners weren’t cooked for residents this year, the food boxes contained non-perishable food items, such as stuffing, green beans and instant potatoes, for a traditional dinner at home.
Volunteers delivered food boxes to residents who couldn’t leave their homes.
