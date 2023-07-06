CLINTON — Victory Center Ministries is hosting a lunch and auction fundraiser to “Keep the Lights On.”
This silent and live auction event as well as a buffet-style luncheon will held at the Tuscany, 2417 Cleveland St., Clinton. The luncheon will be from noon to 1 p.m. July 15. The silent auction begins at 11:30 a.m. and closes at 12:45 p.m., while the live auction begins at 1 p.m. A special preview of silent action basket items is from 11-11:30 a.m.
For over 35 years, Victory Center Rescue Mission and Ministries has served Clinton and Gateway-area communities, with the goal to assist all people during and after their time of need and provide the necessities of life to all who need them. The Victory Center has a food pantry program providing quality food boxes to the community, a meals program that serves two hot meals daily, and a men’s and women and children’s shelter.
Their goal through this fundraiser is to “help keep the lights on” to continue creating positive changes in the lives of the homeless for many more years to come.
Tickets for this event are $25 per person or $50 couple. Tickets can be purchased by stopping in the main lobby of the Men’s Shelter at 505 Ninth Ave. South, Clinton; calling 242-9016; or visiting Victorycenter.com for more information.
