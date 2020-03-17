CLINTON — Despite the coronavirus, Clinton's men's shelter will continue to serve free meals twice each day, Donor Developer Lyle Wilkins said Tuesday.
"People were kind of wondering what we're doing," Wilkins said.
The food pantry at Victory Center Ministries will be closed, but daily meals will continue. The Center will restrict the number of people in the dining room to 10, as required by Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds, said Wilkins.
Reynolds announced Tuesday that restaurants would be closed to dine-in customers, and bars and other recreational facilities in the state must close for two weeks to help stop the spread of the coronavirus.
The governor made the order the action through a proclamation known as a State of Public Health Disaster Emergency, according to The Des Moines Register. The prohibition continues until March 31.
Social, community, spiritual, religious, recreational, leisure and sporting gatherings and events of more than 10 people will be prohibited, The Des Moines Register reported.
The Victory Center will try to hurry people through the dining room to feed everyone in line, but the Center will not close. "[For] some people, this is the only hot meal they get," said Wilkins. "We'll just extend hours until we get them all fed."
Meals are served at 12:30 p.m. and 5 p.m. at the Center's 505 Ninth Ave. S. location in Clinton. The Center will let the first 10 into the dining room, and usher in new diners as people finish eating and leave, Wilkins said.
The Center is sanitizing everything, said Wilkins, so tables will be clean for each new diner.
The Center's rooms are still open for men who need a place to stay, Wilkins said. "We will never close our doors."
